Andhra Pradesh Sets Guinness World Record For World's Largest Parent-Teacher Meeting

In a landmark achievement for Indian education, Andhra Pradesh has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for organizing the largest-ever Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) globally. The record-setting event took place on July 10, 2025, across more than 61,000 government-run schools and brought together over 53.4 lakh parents and teachers in a coordinated effort to strengthen community involvement in education.

Andhra's Record Parent-Teacher Meeting

When including students, alumni, School Management Committees (SMCs), education volunteers, local leaders, and donors, the total number of participants surpassed a staggering 1.5 crore (15.2 million), underscoring the scale and community-driven nature of the initiative, reported NDTV.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced the official recognition on Monday, hailing it as a testament to the collaborative spirit of Andhra Pradesh’s educators and citizens. He described the milestone as both a tribute to the state’s teaching community and a fitting celebration ahead of the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP), observed on July 29.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also took part in the Mega PTM, visiting Kothacheruvu ZP High School in Sri Sathya Sai district. In a symbolic gesture of support, he delivered a classroom session on renewable energy, highlighting his government’s active role in education reform and innovation.

The state used the LEAP app—a homegrown digital platform for academic planning and monitoring—to compile and submit evidence required for Guinness validation. Schools uploaded photos, video footage, participant tallies, and verified testimonials, reported The New Indian Express. Guinness World Records appointed over 40 auditors to review the extensive documentation before confirming the record.

The official certificate will be presented at a formal ceremony in Amaravati in the second week of August, capping off a proud chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s education journey, as per reports.

