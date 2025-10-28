Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia20 Injured As Two APSRTC Buses Collide Head-On In Andhra’s Chittoor District

20 Injured As Two APSRTC Buses Collide Head-On In Andhra’s Chittoor District

On Tuesday morning in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, a head-on collision between two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses injured twenty passengers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 28 (PTI) Twenty passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two buses of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation here on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the buses tried to take a turn at Punganur mandal here.

"Two APSRTC buses collided with each other and injured nearly 20 people. No serious injuries were reported and those with minor wounds were taken to the nearest government hospital," Palamaner Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Prabhakar told PTI.

A total of 48 passengers were travelling in both buses when the collision took place, he said.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case. PTI MS STH KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget