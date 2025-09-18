Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaED Raids Hyderabad, Secunderabad Properties In Rs 3,500-Cr Andhra Liquor Scam Probe

ED Raids Hyderabad, Secunderabad Properties In Rs 3,500-Cr Andhra Liquor Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Hyderabad and Secunderabad locations linked to businessmen in connection with money laundering allegations related to the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Thursday.

The ED officials were carrying out searches at the premises linked to some businessmen as part of the investigation into money laundering allegations.

The central agency conducted searches at a couple of villas in Wellington Enclave in West Maredpally of Secunderabad. Searches were also on at some premises in Mahindra Hills.

This is said to be part of nationwide searches by the ED in connection with money-laundering intermediaries allegedly involved in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The intermediaries are alleged to have played a key role in routing nearly Rs 3,500 crore through benami firms, shell entities and hawala networks.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam that took place during the previous YSR Congress Party rule filed its second supplementary charge sheet before the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Monday.

The SIT outlined the alleged involvement of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Venkatesh Naidu, Balaji Kumar Yadav, and Naveen Krishna, stating that illicit proceeds were laundered through them. The accused allegedly acted as conduits, diverting the funds into shell companies and benami accounts.

The SIT has named 48 persons in the case, of whom 12 have been arrested. Four of them were recently granted bail by the ACB Court.

Meanwhile, the SIT will be producing the accused, including YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy, before the ACB Court to request a further extension of their judicial custody.

Last month, the SIT filed the first supplementary charge sheet, highlighting the alleged role played by then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The SIT has not named Jagan Mohan Reddy as an accused in the case, but alleged that he took decisions to modify the excise policy to use the liquor business for illegally amassing wealth.

It is alleged that low-profile individuals, including office employees, were used to launder kickbacks from liquor companies. Employees, including office boys working in the companies owned by the accused, were used as couriers to deposit illicit cash into a network of bank accounts linked to the syndicate.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget