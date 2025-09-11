Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmritsar Temple Attack: NIA Recovers Grenades, Pistol After Uncovering Terror Plot Based In Europe, US, Canada

Amritsar Temple Attack: NIA Recovers Grenades, Pistol After Uncovering Terror Plot Based In Europe, US, Canada

The NIA recovered grenades and a pistol linked to the Amritsar temple attack, based on information from arrested suspect Sharanjit Kumar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI The NIA has recovered three hand grenades and a pistol in the March 15 Amritsar temple grenade attack case, exposing the transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms and explosives syndicate, an official statement said on Thursday.

Disclosures made by recently-arrested accused Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny led the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the recovery of the hand grenades from village Bhamri in Batala, Punjab, it said.

The NIA also recovered a .30 bore pistol that had been provided to Sharanjit by his foreign-based handlers as part of the conspiracy by terrorist groups to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The recovered explosives and arms have been sent for forensic and technical examination, it added.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, the US and Canada, behind the attack.

"The handlers were actively providing terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Accused Sharanjit, who was nabbed by NIA from Gaya Ji in Bihar last Friday, was found actively involved in the conspiracy of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan temple, Amritsar, by bike-borne assailants Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, it said.

The attack was launched on the directions of foreign-based handlers, as per NIA investigations into the March 2025 case.

Sharanjit's interrogation led the NIA to a specific location in Batala, Gurdaspur, where the grenades had been concealed.

The accused identified the grenades as among the four he had received on March 1, 2025.

The accused told the investigators that he had handed over one grenade to the assailants two days before the March 15 attack, the statement said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amritsar Canada Europe NIA US Amritsar News Amritsar Temple Attack
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Prez Issues First Statement Amid Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
World
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Nepal’s Journey From ‘Zone Of Peace’ To ‘Gen-Z’ Era And India’s Role
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget