Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution

‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution

Kant proposed a plan including ending crop burning, modernising industries, transitioning to EVs, and promoting green urban design.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, has delivered a scathing critique of the country’s handling of Delhi’s worsening air pollution, calling the capital’s air quality “in shambles” and warning of a looming “health and environmental catastrophe.”

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Kant said, “Delhi’s air quality lies in shambles: 36 of 38 monitoring stations have hit the red zone, with AQI above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court, in its wisdom, has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe.”

His remarks come after the city woke up to a blanket of toxic smog following a night of widespread firecracker use despite restrictions. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 357, categorised as ‘very poor’, by 1 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court lifted its previous ban on firecrackers, allowing residents to use “green crackers” during Diwali. The court said it sought a “balanced approach” that accommodated both environmental concerns and citizens’ rights. It permitted firecrackers to be burst only between 6–7 a.m. and 8–10 p.m. on two days. However, several parts of Delhi-NCR saw fireworks continuing well past midnight, further choking the already polluted air.

Drawing comparisons with global cities that once faced severe smog, Kant questioned, “If Los Angeles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can’t Delhi?” He argued that the capital needs “ruthless and sustained execution” of pollution-control measures to avert a full-blown crisis.

Kant also outlined what he described as a “unified action plan” to tackle the problem, one that includes ending crop and biomass burning, modernising or shutting down outdated thermal power plants and brick kilns, transitioning all transport to electric vehicles by 2030, enforcing strict dust control at construction sites, and redesigning Delhi for “green, walkable, transit-focused living.”

“Only such decisive and relentless execution can restore the city’s blue skies and breathable air,” he said, underscoring the urgency of collective action.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Amitabh Kant SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget