Andhra Govt Prepares Third Phase Of Land Pooling As Amaravati Development Speeds Up

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for another major round of land pooling in the capital region, with Municipal Administration Minister Narayana confirming that a third phase of land acquisition is under active consideration. The state, which has intensified its push for the comprehensive development of Amaravati, has already issued notifications for securing more than 16,000 acres from farmers under the ongoing second phase.

Narayana said work tied to the current phase—including the Inner Ring Road and the proposed railway line—is progressing steadily. He noted that the government would “give clarity soon” regarding the third phase, adding that a final decision is expected in the near future. Amaravati previously saw 34,000 acres pooled from farmers during the first phase, while an additional 16,000 acres of government land was transferred to the CRDA.

Green, Blue Zones At Heart Of Capital Planning

Outlining the broader development blueprint, the Minister said Amaravati covers 227 square kilometres, with 30% earmarked as green and blue zones. He emphasised that extensive beautification is underway along the arterial roads created through land pooling, ensuring the capital develops with planned landscaping and seasonal flowering plants.

He added that greenery enhancement in buffer zones along 22 major roads is progressing rapidly, reflecting the government’s renewed attention to the aesthetic components of the capital’s urban design.

Parks, Reservoirs and Large-Scale Landscaping

Providing updates on flagship open-space projects, Narayana said Sakhamuru Park is being developed over 190 acres, while a new Biodiversity Park spanning 200 acres is also underway. Reservoir beautification efforts at Krishnayapalem and Neerukonda, he said, have already begun.

“Special arrangements are being made for an amusement park in Sakhamuru Park. As part of this, sections like Snow World and Adventure Park will be made available for children. In addition, a reservoir is being set up in 50 acres of this park. As another major attraction, a Dashavatara Flower Garden is also being set up in an area of 20 acres. Beautification and gardening work is being carried out rapidly in about 30 percent of the entire core capital area,” he said.