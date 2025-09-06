AIADMK Relieves KA Sengottaiyan From All Party Posts After Unity Ultimatum

In a swift development, AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan has been stripped of all party responsibilities, just a day after publicly urging the leadership to reconcile with expelled leaders.

A formal communication from the party said, “K.A. Sengottaiyan, M.L.A., who has been holding the posts of Party Organization Secretary and Erode Suburban West District Secretary, is relieved from those responsibilities with effect from today.”

The decision came following a meeting of senior functionaries led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to assess internal challenges ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The meet was attended by senior AIADMK leaders and former Ministers including Dindigul Srinivasan, Vijayabaskar, KP Munusamy and SP Velumani.

The developments have also put National Democratic Alliance in a spot in Tamil Nadu given that ousted AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran have already left NDA fold.

Sengottaiyan's Ultimatum For AIADMK Chief EPS

Sengottaiyan, one of the party’s longest-serving legislators and a former Education Minister, had stirred controversy by warning that a divided AIADMK could not return to power. Speaking at a press conference in Gobichettipalayam, he called for the reinstatement of leaders VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam (OPS). He further disclosed that he, along with senior leaders P Thangamani, CV Shanmugam, and KP Anbazhagan, had earlier pressed EPS to act within ten days.

Signaling dissent, Sengottaiyan even appeared at the event in a campaign vehicle that notably omitted EPS’s image. His remarks quickly drew support from Sasikala and OPS, both of whom hailed his intervention as a reflection of the cadre’s mood and an urgent step to revive the party’s electoral fortunes.