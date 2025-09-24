Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ahmedabad Pitches For 2030 Commonwealth Games As India Marks Centenary Bid

Ahmedabad Pitches For 2030 Commonwealth Games As India Marks Centenary Bid

India has officially pitched Ahmedabad to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the centenary edition with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (PTI) A delegation from India has formally presented in London a proposal for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport, the Gujarat government said.

The Indian team was led by Gujarat's Minister of Sports Harsh Sanghavi and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, P T Usha, during the presentation on Tuesday.

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, and India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this centenary edition, a release by the Gujarat government said.

Ahmedabad offers a compact games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation, it said.

"Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to integration of para-sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth," the release said.

"Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India. We see these Games as a catalyst - to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years," minister Sanghavi said.

"India's bid is not just about capability, but about values. Ahmedabad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport," Usha was quoted as saying in the release.

With strong and coordinated support from the Centre and Gujarat government, and the Commonwealth Games Association of India, the proposal highlights India's ambition to deliver Games that are compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful, it said. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games 2030 India Bid Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2030
