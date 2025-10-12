Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAfghan Foreign Minister Invites Women Journalists To Presser Today After Backlash

Afghan Foreign Minister Invites Women Journalists To Presser Today After Backlash

Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi, on a week-long visit to India, faced backlash after his previous press briefing on October 10 featured only male journalists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has announced another press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, this time inviting women journalists, following widespread criticism over their exclusion from his earlier media interaction.

Muttaqi, on a week-long visit to India, faced backlash after his previous press briefing on October 10 featured only male journalists. Photographs from the event showing a men-only press meet sparked condemnation from journalists, opposition leaders, and women’s rights advocates.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) called the exclusion “highly discriminatory,” rejecting any justification citing diplomatic privilege or the Vienna Convention.

Responding to mounting criticism, Muttaqi’s team issued new invitations for Sunday’s interaction, describing it as an “inclusive” event open to all media personnel.

India Clarifies No Role

On Saturday, India clarified that it had no role in the organisation of the press conference. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the invites were sent via Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai to select journalists stationed in Delhi for the minister’s visit. The MEA emphasised that the Afghan Embassy premises are not under Indian jurisdiction.

During the Friday press meet, women journalists were reportedly barred from entry, despite adhering to the required dress code. The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, highlighting broader concerns about gender discrimination under the Taliban government.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has imposed significant restrictions on women, including barring them from employment, banning books authored by women in universities, and discontinuing 18 courses related to gender studies, human rights, and development.

This inclusive press meet marks an attempt by the Afghan foreign minister to address criticism and allow women journalists to participate in media interactions during his visit.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amir Khan Muttaqi Afghan Foreign Minister Afghan Foreign Minister Press Conference
