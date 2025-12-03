Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5,000 Artistic Clock, Internet Amazed

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
A young boy from Delhi has gone viral for his creativity and entrepreneurial skills after transforming a simple roadside stone into a functional, artistic clock and selling it for ₹5,000.

The boy documented the process in a video shared on Instagram, explaining how he picked up an ordinary stone and decided to turn it into a unique decorative piece. He first approached a craftsman to shape the stone, then polished and painted it to give it a glossy, high-end finish. Finally, he installed a working clock mechanism inside, turning the stone into a functional timepiece.

His first attempt at selling the clock didn’t go as planned, as potential buyers were hesitant due to the exposed back. Undeterred, the boy quickly improvised, covering the backside neatly. When he returned with the upgraded version, a customer immediately purchased it for ₹5,000.

Investment Of ₹460, Earns Him A Profit Of ₹4,540

The boy revealed that his total investment was only ₹460, meaning he earned a profit of ₹4,540 from the project. Captioning his post, he wrote: “Pathar se paisa” (money from a stone).

The video has gone viral, with netizens praising his innovation, confidence, and business acumen. One user commented, “Iski value 5000 se zyada ki thi because this is a very creative idea.” Another wrote, “Every business is born from a single idea. Protect it, grow it, and it becomes your empire.”

Viewers Praised Design, Calls It Worth Penny 

Others praised the design itself, saying, “This actually is a pretty good and unique design for a clock. Loved it,” and “Worth every penny for a person who sees art! Amazing… even the clock idea was unique, and it looks absolutely crazy.”

The story has highlighted how creativity, persistence, and quick thinking can turn even the simplest materials into profitable ventures.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Video Viral DELHI Art Clock
