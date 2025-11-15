A Decade Of Transformation: How Tribal India Moved From Margins To The Mainstream Under PM Modi

A decade ago, the word “tribal” in India often conjured images of remote villages, scarce schools, mothers walking miles for water, and young people leaving forests in search of opportunity. Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, that narrative has shifted dramatically. What was once India’s “forgotten frontier” has become a hub of growth, pride, and empowerment. Tribal development is no longer just a slogan, it has evolved into a nationwide movement rooted in justice, dignity, and opportunity.

From the Margins to the Mainstream

When PM Modi assumed office in 2014, tribal welfare was managed by a single ministry with a modest budget of ₹4,498 crore. Over the past decade, this framework has expanded into a comprehensive mission spanning 42 ministries through the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST). Tribal-focused spending has skyrocketed fivefold, from ₹24,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.25 lakh crore in 2024–25.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ budget alone has tripled to ₹13,000 crore, underlining the government’s commitment to inclusive growth. DAPST now oversees more than 200 schemes across education, healthcare, livelihoods, skill development, and sanitation. From granting 25 lakh Forest Rights Act titles to constructing 1.11 lakh homes under PMAY 2.0, tribal welfare has transitioned from a marginal agenda to a central national priority.

PM JANMAN and PM JUGA: Development at the Doorstep

The PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PM JUGA) represents a milestone in tribal development. With an outlay of ₹79,156 crore and collaboration across 17 ministries, the program aims to transform 63,843 tribal-majority villages and 112 Aspirational Districts by 2029. Within just a year, tangible impacts are evident:

Over 4 lakh pucca houses completed

Nearly 700 hostels under construction

70 mobile medical units reaching remote areas

Piped drinking water in 26,500 villages and electricity in 8,600 households

Mobile network connectivity in 2,200 villages

Over 280 Anganwadi centres supporting early childhood care

Simultaneously, the PM JANMAN mission, targeting 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across 19 states and UTs, ensures even the most remote communities benefit. With a budget of ₹24,104 crore, the mission has delivered:

90,000 pucca homes and 92,000 households electrified

Nearly 700 mobile medical units

Piped water access in 6,700 villages and 1,000 functional Anganwadi centres

Together, these flagship initiatives illustrate the government’s commitment to leaving no village behind, transforming the vision of a Viksit Bharat into grassroots reality.

SEED Scheme: Empowering De-Notified and Nomadic Tribes

Launched in 2019, the SEED Scheme under the Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) has released over ₹53 crore to benefit 53,000 people. From livelihood support to free coaching and health insurance, this initiative is rewriting the story of India’s most overlooked communities.

Education: Opening Doors to Opportunity

A decade ago, opportunities for tribal children were scarce. In 2013–14, just 119 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) served 34,000 students. Today, India has 479 EMRS nurturing 1.38 lakh students, many of them first-generation learners from remote areas.

Scholarships have grown from 18 lakh beneficiaries in 2013–14 to nearly 30 lakh annually today, with over ₹22,000 crore disbursed in the last decade. For countless tribal students, education has become a bridge to empowerment.

Health: Ensuring Access and Dignity

Healthcare in tribal India has also undergone a profound transformation. Earlier, one Sub Health Centre served 5,000 people, one PHC 30,000, and one CHC 1.2 lakh. Today, norms are relaxed in hilly and tribal areas to ensure better access: 3,000 for SHCs, 20,000 for PHCs, and 80,000 for CHCs.

Now, 1,498 Mobile Medical Units, including 694 for PVTGs, deliver healthcare directly to villages. Missions like the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission have screened over 6.47 crore people, while the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan reached millions of rural and tribal women with preventive health services, setting world records for screenings and vital checks.

Tribal Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship

Economic empowerment has surged through initiatives like Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), supporting 12.8 lakh tribal individuals, generating ₹129 crore in sales, and training over 37,000 entrepreneurs, 85% of them women.

Through TRIFED and NSTFDC, over ₹16,650 crore in loans have been provided from 2020–25, while TRIFED markets more than 13,000 tribal products through 117 outlets. The Dharti Aaba TribePreneur initiative, backed by a ₹50 crore innovation fund, is fostering tribal startups in sectors from eco-tourism in Sikkim to organic wellness brands in Nagaland.

Honouring Tribal Freedom Fighters

For decades, the bravery of India’s tribal heroes, Birsa Munda, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, Govind Guru, Rani Gaidinliu, and Alluri Sitarama Raju—remained largely unrecognised. Today, their stories are celebrated as a vital part of national heritage.

National Observances and Memorials:

15 November established as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, now expanded into a week-long celebration

500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati nationally celebrated in 2023

Visits to sites like Hul Diwas, Mangarh Dham, and Birsa Munda’s birthplace reinforce public memory

Digital and Physical Memorials:

11 museums across 10 states announced, with three already inaugurated

India’s first Digital Museum on Tribal Freedom Fighters launched in Raipur

Statues, public spaces, and railway stations commemorate tribal heroes, ensuring their legacy is visible nationwide

Engaging Families: PM Modi has also connected with descendants of tribal freedom fighters, making history personal and reinforcing the enduring human impact of these leaders’ sacrifices.

Books, Comics, and Coins: Digital e-books, coffee-table books, comic anthologies, and commemorative coins ensure these stories reach every generation.

Under PM Modi, tribal communities have moved from the periphery to the heart of India’s development story. From education and healthcare to entrepreneurship and historical recognition, the past decade has redefined what it means to empower India’s tribal population. Their heroes, struggles, and legacies are no longer footnotes—they are central to the nation’s identity.