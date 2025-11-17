Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia45 Killed In Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner

45 Killed In Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from Hyderabad on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)


Hyderabad: At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary information.

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.

According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families." The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support.

“Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families,” it said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Medina Bus Crash
