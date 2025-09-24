Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia26-Year-Old Man, Accused Of Aiding Pahalgam Terrorists, Arrested From Kulgam

26-Year-Old Man, Accused Of Aiding Pahalgam Terrorists, Arrested From Kulgam

In Kulgam, an over-ground worker, Mohammad Kataria, was arrested for aiding the Pahalgam attackers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a man from Kulgam district accused of assisting terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Mohd Yousuf Katari, was detained by Srinagar Police following an intelligence tip-off, news agency PTI reported. Authorities allege he provided logistical help to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam strike, who were later eliminated during Operation Mahadev.

In a major counter-terror operation on 29 July, Army para commandos shot dead three militants on Srinagar’s outskirts. Those killed included Sulieman alias Asif, believed to have masterminded the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The others were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Officials noted that Jibran had previously taken part in the October 2024 Sonamarg Tunnel assault.

Amit Shah’s Statement in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor in June, said: “Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police neutralised three terrorists – Suleiman, Afghan and Jibran. Suleiman was the top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Several pieces of evidence are there to support this. Afghan and Jibran were also the top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders.”

He added, “I would like to inform everyone that those who killed our citizens in the Baisaran Valley were the same terrorists and all three were killed. I would like to express my gratitude to the Indian Army’s Para 4, CRPF personnel and J&K Police officials involved in the operation.”

Shah also revealed that those earlier detained for supplying food to the militants confirmed their identities, thereby establishing their role in the Pahalgam killings.

All Three Militants Were Pakistani Nationals

According to officials, the trio killed near Mahadev Peak in Srinagar’s Harwan area were Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation was jointly conducted by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in the Dachigam National Park area.

Security forces have since intensified their anti-terror drive across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on dismantling suppor

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Kulgam Jammu Kashmir Pahalgam Terror Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget