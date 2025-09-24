26-Year-Old Man, Accused Of Aiding Pahalgam Terrorists, Arrested From Kulgam

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested a man from Kulgam district accused of assisting terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Mohd Yousuf Katari, was detained by Srinagar Police following an intelligence tip-off, news agency PTI reported. Authorities allege he provided logistical help to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam strike, who were later eliminated during Operation Mahadev.

In a major counter-terror operation on 29 July, Army para commandos shot dead three militants on Srinagar’s outskirts. Those killed included Sulieman alias Asif, believed to have masterminded the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The others were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Officials noted that Jibran had previously taken part in the October 2024 Sonamarg Tunnel assault.

Amit Shah’s Statement in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor in June, said: “Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police neutralised three terrorists – Suleiman, Afghan and Jibran. Suleiman was the top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Several pieces of evidence are there to support this. Afghan and Jibran were also the top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders.”

He added, “I would like to inform everyone that those who killed our citizens in the Baisaran Valley were the same terrorists and all three were killed. I would like to express my gratitude to the Indian Army’s Para 4, CRPF personnel and J&K Police officials involved in the operation.”

Shah also revealed that those earlier detained for supplying food to the militants confirmed their identities, thereby establishing their role in the Pahalgam killings.

All Three Militants Were Pakistani Nationals

According to officials, the trio killed near Mahadev Peak in Srinagar’s Harwan area were Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation was jointly conducted by the Army, CRPF and J&K Police in the Dachigam National Park area.

Security forces have since intensified their anti-terror drive across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on dismantling suppor