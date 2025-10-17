‘21st Century Belongs To India’: Australian Ex-PM Says India Could One Day Lead Free World

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Friday declared that the 21st century “belongs to India,” predicting that a future Indian leader could one day take over the mantle of leader of the free world from the United States. He also hailed India’s growing influence on the global stage.

Speaking about shifting geopolitical dynamics, Abbott urged New Delhi to embrace its role as one of the world’s emerging superpowers and act as a “democratic counterweight” to China in the Asia-Pacific region. He described India as a “strong and reliable partner” for countries like Australia, particularly as democratic nations seek to reduce their dependence on Beijing.

Highlighting the global trend toward economic realignment, Abbott pointed to the free trade agreements India signed with Australia in 2022 and the United Kingdom last month as evidence that “the democratic world is turning away from China.”

During the wide-ranging conversation, Abbott shared a stark assessment of China’s ambitions and India’s strategic position in the region. “Beijing wants to be the hegemonic power,” he said, warning that such aspirations pose risks not only for China’s neighbours but for the wider world. “India holds the key to checking China’s desire to dominate,” Abbott said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

‘India’s Three Advantages Over China’

Abbott outlined what he called India’s three defining advantages over China: democracy, the rule of law, and the English language; all of which, he said, will play a decisive role in the nation’s rise. "India is now the most populous country. In every Indian city, you can see the massive infrastructure push, new airports and new highways," he said, adding, "India is rising and can serve as an alternative to China."

He added that India today stands at the cusp of the same economic and military transformation China underwent decades ago, but with democratic values at its core. “As prime minister, I used to say India would emerge as a democratic superpower. Well, now that has happened,” Abbott said.

Looking ahead, the former Australian leader concluded with a striking prediction: “The Prime Minister of India, whoever that may be four or five decades from now, could well be the leader of the free world.”