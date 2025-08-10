1971 War Hero IAF Gp Capt Parulkar, Who Led Daring PoW Escape From Pakistan, Dies At 82

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia1971 War Hero IAF Gp Capt Parulkar, Who Led Daring PoW Escape From Pakistan, Dies At 82

IAF veteran Gp Capt D K Parulkar (retd), a hero of the 1971 war known for his daring escape from Pakistani captivity, died at 82 near Pune. Awarded for bravery in both the 1965 and 1971 conflicts.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)

New Delhi/Pune, Aug 10 (PTI) Indian Air Force veteran Gp Capt D K Parulkar (retd), who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan during the 1971 war, has passed away, the IAF said on Sunday.

He died near Pune, Maharashtra, according to a senior official.

"Gp Capt DK Parulkar (Retd) VM, VSM — 1971 War hero, who led a daring escape from captivity in Pakistan, embodying unmatched courage, ingenuity & pride in the IAF — has left for his heavenly abode. All Air Warriors of the IAF express their heartfelt condolences," the IAF posted on X.

It also shared an old excerpt from a gallantry award citation on him.

"My father passed away at the age of 82 due to cardiac arrest in the morning at our residence in Pune," Parulkar's son Aditya Parulkar told PTI.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Parulkar was cremated in Pune.

Parulkar was commissioned in the IAF in March 1963. In past, he held various appointments, including as a Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, according to the excerpt.

"During the Indo-Pak conflict of 1965, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, and he was injured in his right shoulder. Despite the advice from his leader to eject, he flew the crippled aircraft back to base, for which he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal," the excerpt reads.

During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Parulkar, then a wing commander, while being a prisoner of war in Pakistan, displayed "initiative, pride in his nation and in the Indian Air Force of an exceptional degree. He was the leader of an escape attempt in which he along with two colleagues escaped from PoW camp," it says.

He was also a recipient of the Vishisht Sena Medal. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Indian Air Force 1971 India-Pakistan War
