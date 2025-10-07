Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major tragedy struck Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening after a massive landslide in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency’s Barthin area buried a passenger bus under debris and falling rocks. According to initial reports, 18 people were killed on the spot, while several others sustained injuries. One child has been rescued safely. The accident occurred near Bilaspur district's Bhallu Bridge when heavy debris and boulders suddenly rolled down the hillside, hitting the bus carrying around 30 passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the victims’ families as he expressed grief over the deaths.

The Prime Minister's Office posted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured will be provided Rs. 50,000.”

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

Local residents immediately launched rescue efforts, pulling survivors from the wreckage before authorities arrived. The injured are being rushed to Ghumarwin Community Health Centre and Jhanduta Hospital for treatment in Bilaspur district. Officials and disaster response teams have reached the site and are coordinating relief operations.

Officials said continuous rainfall in the region had weakened the hillside slope, leading to the collapse that caused the fatal accident. The administration is working to confirm the exact number and identities of the victims.

Himachal CM Sukhu Expresses Grief

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the families of those killed. He said the state government stands firmly with the affected families and assured all possible assistance.

“The government is with the victims in this difficult time and will provide every possible help,” CM Sukhu said, praying for the departed souls.

He also instructed district officials to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure that all injured persons receive immediate medical attention. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely from Shimla and remains in constant touch with the local administration.

President Droupadi Murmu termed the accident as "extremely tragic". "The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," she stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."