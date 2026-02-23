Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid widespread media claims suggesting that an LCA Tejas fighter jet had crashed, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued a formal clarification. The aerospace major stated that there was no crash and described the incident in question as a minor technical snag that occurred on the ground during landing. The statement aims to put to rest speculation surrounding the Indian Air Force’s indigenous fighter aircraft.

HAL: No Crash, Only Minor Technical Issue

HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground. — HAL (@HALHQBLR) February 23, 2026

Responding to the reports, HAL took to social media platform X to address the matter. The company categorically denied any crash involving the Tejas aircraft.

HAL posted, "HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground."

The company further emphasised the aircraft’s safety credentials and ongoing review process.

It added, "LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution."

HAL reiterated that the matter is being examined as per standard operating procedures in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Rumours Sparked After Alleged Landing Incident

Speculation began circulating after claims surfaced that an Indian Air Force LCA Tejas had crashed during landing following a training sortie. Reports alleged that the incident occurred on February 7 at a forward airbase near the Pakistan border and that the pilot had ejected safely.

However, HAL has officially termed these claims as rumours, clarifying that no crash took place and dismissing the narrative that gained traction in sections of the media.

Previous Tejas Incidents In Recent Years

The clarification comes against the backdrop of earlier incidents involving the aircraft. In March 2024, a Tejas jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, though the pilot managed to eject safely. Additionally, in 2025, another Tejas fighter jet was involved in a crash during the Dubai Air Show, in which the pilot lost his life. The investigation into that incident is still underway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has placed an order for 180 Mk1A fighter aircraft, though deliveries are reportedly running two years behind schedule.

Tejas Fleet Strength And Future Orders

According to Defence Secretary RK Singh, the Indian Air Force currently operates 38 Tejas jets. Around 80 aircraft are under production, with 10 ready for delivery.

In addition, the IAF has ordered 97 LCA Tejas Mk-2 fighter jets from HAL. The Mk-2 variant is expected to serve as a multi-role combat aircraft and is anticipated to bridge the capability gap created by the phased retirement of the MiG-21 fleet.