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English NewsNewsErdogan Raises Kashmir At UNGA, Says Issue Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue

Erdogan Raises Kashmir At UNGA, Says Issue Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again raised Kashmir at the UNGA, calling for the issue and other South Asian disputes to be resolved through dialogue.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 11:33 PM (IST)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raised the Kashmir issue during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, calling for disputes in South Asia to be resolved through dialogue. Speaking at the 81st UNGA session in New York, Erdogan said the Kashmir issue and other regional disputes should be addressed within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

Erdogan Raises Kashmir

During his UNGA address, Erdogan said: “In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions.”

The Turkish president has raised Kashmir at the UNGA on several previous occasions.

India has consistently rejected the internationalisation of the issue. India’s stated position is that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country. New Delhi has also maintained that outstanding issues with Pakistan should be addressed bilaterally and peacefully, in accordance with the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

Also Read: ‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA

India's Stand

Erdogan’s comments come against the backdrop of repeated diplomatic differences between New Delhi and Ankara over Kashmir.

In February 2020, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Turkey's continued interference in India’s internal matters would have repercussions for bilateral relations. The MEA also reiterated that India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir remained clear and consistent.

Erdogan had made particularly prominent remarks on Kashmir at the 74th UNGA in September 2019, shortly after India abrogated the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. He argued that the international community had failed to pay sufficient attention to the dispute.

India subsequently objected to Erdogan’s comments.

Also Read: ‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him

A Recurring Diplomatic Issue

The latest remarks come as India and Turkey continue to maintain diplomatic and economic ties despite differences over several geopolitical issues. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1948, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, defence, civil aviation and shipping.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmir Issue Erdogan India Turkey Relations UNGA 2026
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