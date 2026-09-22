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English NewsNewsWorld‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA

‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA

Trump began his speech by welcoming delegates and declaring that the United States had returned to a position of greater strength.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump welcomed delegates, asserting America's renewed strength.
  • He highlighted the nation's unprecedented $1.5 trillion military spending.
  • Trump accused Iran of terror, thwarting its nuclear bomb attempts.

US President Donald Trump used his address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to highlight American military strength and issue a strong warning to Iran, while also saying he believes a deal with Tehran could be reached.

Trump began his speech by welcoming delegates and declaring that the United States had returned to a position of greater strength.

“America is back. Our country is stronger today than ever,” Trump said.

Trump Highlights $1.5 Trillion US Military Spending

Trump said the United States had spent more on its military in the previous 12 months than ever before, putting the figure at $1.5 trillion.

“America has spent more money on its military in the last 12 months than ever before. This time, the expenditure will be $1.5 trillion,” he said.

“With a renewed energy and immense power, the United States is moving the world forward with its wealth, strength, passion, and speed,” Trump added.

Trump Says Iran Is No Longer A Bully

Iran featured prominently in Trump's address, with the US President saying Washington had taken steps to prevent Tehran from spreading what he described as terror.

ALSO READ: Russia Protests US Visa Refusal For Deputy Foreign Minister Alimov, Calls Move ‘Unfriendly’ During UNGA

“Even though Iran has been allowed to grow in power, posing a threat to the world, Washington has taken steps to prevent it from spreading terror. The United States has prevented Iran from attempting to build a nuclear bomb under the cover of its ballistic missile shield. Had they succeeded, that rogue regime would have been free to spread terror and death forever,” Trump said.

Trump also presented what he described as a choice between reaching an agreement with Iran and destroying the Islamic Republic.

‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’

Addressing the issue, Trump said, “But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even in the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic? And do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?

Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations. But I believe we'll make a deal, right after the election.”

Trump's remarks put a potential agreement with Iran alongside his warning of further US action against Tehran, while indicating that he expected a deal to be reached.

ALSO READ: Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did President Trump deliver his address?

President Trump delivered his address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. He highlighted the renewed strength of the United States.

What did Donald Trump say about US military spending?

Trump stated the US spent more on its military in the last 12 months than ever before. The expenditure for this period will be $1.5 trillion.

What was a key focus of Trump's address regarding Iran?

Trump targeted Iran over its nuclear program, claiming the US prevented it from building a nuclear bomb. He stated Washington took steps to prevent Iran from spreading terror.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. Block Tehran's Nuclear Ambition
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