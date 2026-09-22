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English NewsNews‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him

‘I Stopped India-Pakistan War’: Trump Repeats Claim At UNGA, Says Shehbaz Thanked Him

At UNGA, Donald Trump again claimed credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for his intervention.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump highlighted his intervention as diplomatic achievement, unlike others.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he helped end the India-Pakistan conflict last year, saying Pakistan’s prime minister had thanked him and credited him with saving millions of lives. Addressing world leaders at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump listed India and Pakistan among eight conflicts he said he had helped settle since returning to office. He also said leaders of several countries had written to thank him for his intervention.

Trump Claims Credit

“Since I took office, it has been my great honour to settle eight wars,” Trump said, adding that he had developed “very, very special” relationships with leaders of the countries involved.

He said his approach had relied on personal relationships, trade, tariffs and the threat of tariffs, alongside other measures tailored to individual countries.

Trump named Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Gaza war, among the conflicts he said had been settled.

Turning specifically to Pakistan, Trump said: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan, terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives and probably many more than that.”

Trump was referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan announced on May 10, 2025, after several days of military hostilities.

Also Read: Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure

India Disputes Mediation Claim

India has consistently rejected the suggestion that Washington mediated the ceasefire. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to halt hostilities was reached through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.

Trump, however, has continued to describe the episode as an example of his intervention in settling a conflict. He also cited the India-Pakistan episode while presenting what he described as a broader record of diplomatic achievements.

“So while others have talked, I have acted,” Trump told the UNGA. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace.”

He said his administration was also working with Russia and Ukraine to end their conflict, while his address separately focused heavily on Iran and the continuing war there.

Also Read: ‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan War Shehbaz SHarif Trump At UNGA
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