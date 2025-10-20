Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Diwali Of Earth': Shux's Stunning Video Shows India Glowing Like A Jewel From Space

'Diwali Of Earth': Shux's Stunning Video Shows India Glowing Like A Jewel From Space



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
In a mesmerising glimpse of India from space, astronaut Shukla, affectionately known as “Shux”, shared a breathtaking video of the country illuminated during Diwali, as seen from the International Space Station during his mission earlier this year. The clip, captured from the station’s observation module, reveals India glowing like a jewel beneath a blanket of stars, its cities sparkling with festive lights. The video, posted on X, has gone viral, garnering admiration and wonder from millions across the globe.

The sweeping footage begins from the sunlit southwest, gliding towards the misty northeast, showing India transformed into a glowing constellation of cities. “Flying over India from space, from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast, is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you,” Shukla wrote in his poetic caption, evoking a sense of awe and cosmic beauty.

On his 18-day-long orbital mission, Shukla said India’s brilliance stood out even from hundreds of kilometres above the Earth. “The peninsula glows like a jewel,” he observed, pointing out that “Pune sparkles; Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands.” His words and visuals resonated deeply with viewers, symbolising how Diwali’s light transcends boundaries,  even reaching space.

As the video continues, it pans northward, capturing faint glimmers along the horizon, including the national capital. “And far on the horizon, a faint yet familiar gleam, New Delhi makes its presence known,” Shukla added.

However, it wasn’t only manmade brilliance that captured the astronaut’s imagination. The clip also reveals bursts of lightning flickering across the Bay of Bengal and central India, flashes he described as “purple flares”, adding: “Nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is.”

As the spacecraft glides farther north, the visuals evolve dramatically, bright urban plains give way to the dark, towering silhouettes of the Himalayas, followed by the ethereal sight of an orbital sunrise painting the upper atmosphere in soft shades of blue. The contrast of natural and human light makes the view profoundly humbling and poetic.

Concluding his post, Shukla reflected, “This isn’t just Diwali on Earth, it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage.”

For millions watching from below, Shukla’s stunning video offered more than a visual spectacle, it was a reminder of unity, wonder, and the boundless spirit of celebration. His message transcended geography, turning Diwali into not just a festival of light, but a luminous bridge between Earth and the cosmos.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Diwali Shubhanshu Shukla India From Space
