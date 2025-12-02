Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMamata Announces Compensation For 39 SIR-Related Deaths, Accuses Centre Of ‘Pressure’

Mamata Announces Compensation For 39 SIR-Related Deaths, Accuses Centre Of ‘Pressure’

Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for families of those who died or fell seriously ill due to alleged SIR-related pressure, including booth-level officers, engaged in the exercise.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced compensation for those who reportedly died by suicide or after falling sick because of the alleged pressure of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced compensation for those whose health condition was serious after they either tried to commit suicide or had fallen sick, allegedly due to SIR-related pressure.

Those who would be receiving the compensation from the state exchequer will also include the booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the SIR exercise who either died or became seriously sick following the "SIR-related" pressure, the Chief Minister announced at a programme where she released a progress report on the achievement of the West Bengal government led-by her since 2011, the year of the beginning of the Trinamool Congress regime and the end of the 34-year Left Front rule in West Bengal.

According to her, the family of the persons reportedly dying because of the "SIR-related" pressure will be provided a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 each.

"Those whose condition became serious but survived will be entitled to a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 each. This is a message to them and their families that the state government is beside them during difficult times," the Chief Minister said.

She claimed that according to her knowledge, a total of 39 people died either by committing suicide or after falling sick because of the SIR-related pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, she also issued an appeal to the Union government to engage in dialogues with the West Bengal government on issues of dispute rather than issuing one-sided directives, which were done by the British rulers during the pre-independence period.

"Don't give any forceful instruction that will result in the suffering of the common people. But still, if you do that, the state government will help the common people as far as possible. We are answerable only to people, democracy, and the Indian Constitution," the Chief Minister said.

She also said that West Bengal never had and will never have room for communal politics. "I have always believed in secular politics and will continue to tread through the secular path in the future," she said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live)

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal SIR BLO Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
As Imran Khan’s Death Claims Go Viral, Sister Uzma Khan Allowed To Meet Him In Adiala Jail
As Imran Khan’s Death Claims Go Viral, Sister Uzma Khan Allowed To Meet Him In Adiala Jail
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
India
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget