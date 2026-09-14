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English NewsNewsChina’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS

China’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS

Xi Jinping has pitched an open-source AI ecosystem for BRICS, as India pushes greater cooperation on AI, semiconductors and critical technology.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:30 PM (IST)

Technology took centre stage at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with China pitching an open-source AI ecosystem for member countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would help build a BRICS AI open-source community, promote cooperation on large language models and create training programmes. The proposal comes as BRICS seeks greater technological cooperation while reducing dependence on dominant global supply chains. India, meanwhile, pushed for inclusive access to technology.

Xi’s Open-Source AI Pitch

Xi proposed creating a BRICS AI open-source community, with cooperation on large language models, specialised seminars and training courses. He also called for a broad, consensus-based global AI governance framework. The proposal offers BRICS members a potential alternative to proprietary AI systems developed by major US firms, while giving China a central role in shaping the emerging AI ecosystem.

The summit also backed cooperation on digital industries, intelligent manufacturing and technology talent. China proposed a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform for skills training, technology exchanges and industrial coordination, alongside support for smart factories and engineering talent.

Also Read: Rajasthan Civic Results: BJP Scores Big In Jaipur And Udaipur, Cong Wins Key Cities

India’s Tech Agenda

India used the summit to push a wider technology agenda covering AI, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, quantum technology, semiconductors, startups and advanced manufacturing. The New Delhi Declaration stressed AI’s economic potential while flagging risks including deepfakes, misinformation and cybercrime.

BRICS also agreed to create a startup incubator network and proposed a startup innovation fund. A digital agriculture network will explore AI, geospatial technology, satellites, drones and IoT for farming.

The summit also advanced cooperation on quantum technology and semiconductors. For India, gains are likely to come through technology partnerships, startup access, supply-chain diversification and cooperation on digital infrastructure for developing economies in coming years.

Also Read: Pakistan Announces Rs 70 Lakh Bounty On Masood Azhar Ahead Of FATF Plenary

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Xi Jinping BRICS Summit 2026 AI BRICS
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