China’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS

Technology took centre stage at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with China pitching an open-source AI ecosystem for member countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would help build a BRICS AI open-source community, promote cooperation on large language models and create training programmes. The proposal comes as BRICS seeks greater technological cooperation while reducing dependence on dominant global supply chains. India, meanwhile, pushed for inclusive access to technology.

Xi’s Open-Source AI Pitch

Xi proposed creating a BRICS AI open-source community, with cooperation on large language models, specialised seminars and training courses. He also called for a broad, consensus-based global AI governance framework. The proposal offers BRICS members a potential alternative to proprietary AI systems developed by major US firms, while giving China a central role in shaping the emerging AI ecosystem.

The summit also backed cooperation on digital industries, intelligent manufacturing and technology talent. China proposed a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform for skills training, technology exchanges and industrial coordination, alongside support for smart factories and engineering talent.

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India’s Tech Agenda

India used the summit to push a wider technology agenda covering AI, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, quantum technology, semiconductors, startups and advanced manufacturing. The New Delhi Declaration stressed AI’s economic potential while flagging risks including deepfakes, misinformation and cybercrime.

BRICS also agreed to create a startup incubator network and proposed a startup innovation fund. A digital agriculture network will explore AI, geospatial technology, satellites, drones and IoT for farming.

The summit also advanced cooperation on quantum technology and semiconductors. For India, gains are likely to come through technology partnerships, startup access, supply-chain diversification and cooperation on digital infrastructure for developing economies in coming years.

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