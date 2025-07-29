BJP's Soumendu Adhikari Files Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over 'Fake' Migrant Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsBJP's Soumendu Adhikari Files Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee Over 'Fake' Migrant Video

BJP MP Soumendu Adhikari has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of spreading fake, provocative content over alleged police abuse in Delhi.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:32 PM (IST)

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member from Kanthi constituency in East Midnapore, Soumendu Adkhikari, on Tuesday, complained to the Delhi Police against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of allegedly disseminating fake and provocative content on her social media handle on the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states.

Soumendu Adhikari is the younger brother of Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

His complaint was about a video shared by the Chief Minister on the wall of her official X handle on Sunday, where she accused the Delhi Police of harassing and torturing a Bengali-speaking migrant family there.

The Chief Minister shared the video and claimed that a child and his mother, who belong to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, were allegedly beaten up by the police in New Delhi.

In a written complaint with the Cyber Crime Branch of Delhi Police, a copy of which is available with IANS, Soumednu Adhikari asked the police to register an FIR against the Chief Minister under relevant Sections of the IT Act and take appropriate legal actions against her in accordance with law.

"I am writing this letter to lodge a formal complaint against Smt. Mamata Banerjee, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, for the deliberate dissemination of false, fabricated, and communally charged content via her official social media handle, with the intent to malign the image of the Delhi Police, provoke public discontent, and stoke inter-community disharmony," read the letter.

Adhikari said that the incident not only undermined the rule of law but also damaged the inter-state and inter-community harmony, and the faith of citizens in law enforcement.

On Monday, the Delhi Police called the video "fabricated" and "politically motivated."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that after a thorough investigation and enquiry, the Delhi Police have concluded that the entire video was baseless and fabricated.

“This video has been deliberately circulated on social media to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police. Further investigation is still going on," Dhania said on Monday.

Soon after the rebuttal from Delhi Police, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, slammed Mamata Banerjee and accused her of spreading fake news.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
