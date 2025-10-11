Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest From Mahua; JJD To Announce Bihar Candidates On October 13

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsTej Pratap Yadav To Contest From Mahua; JJD To Announce Bihar Candidates On October 13

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav announced on Saturday that the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) will declare its candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 13.

Tej Pratap Yadav confirmed he will contest from the Mahua assembly constituency, the same seat he won in the 2015 elections while still with the RJD. “I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow and big announcements will be made. I will contest from Mahua,” Yadav said.

When asked about alliances or talks with other parties, the JJD founder said, “Everyone is coming to meet me.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was expelled from the RJD and the Yadav family following a controversy over a Facebook post claiming a long-term relationship, which resurfaced his earlier marital disputes. Yadav had stated that his account was hacked.

He married Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, but the couple separated within months amid allegations that she was forced out by her husband and in-laws. Their divorce petition is pending before the family court.

After leaving the RJD, Tej Pratap formed the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). Currently, the Mahua constituency is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The vote counting will take place on November 14.

This electoral contest will pit the NDA, led by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. Both blocs are vying to control the 243-seat Assembly, with the INDIA bloc seeking to unseat the incumbent government.

The JJD enters the fray as a new player, while Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also announced plans to contest all 243 seats, making Bihar’s 2025 elections highly competitive.

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Assembly Polls BIHAR Mahua Seat
