Azam Khan’s Family Denied Meeting in Rampur Jail, Son Abdullah Refuses To Visit

Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan's family members returned disappointed from Rampur District Jail on Wednesday after they were unable to meet him. His wife Dr. Tazeen Fatima, sister Nighat Akhlaq and elder son Adeeb had arrived at the jail, but even after waiting for nearly an hour, no meeting took place.

Family Returns Without Meeting Azam and Abdullah

According to Dr. Tazeen Fatima, not only did Azam Khan remain unavailable, but his son Abdullah Azam also refused to meet them. Both Azam Khan and Abdullah have been lodged in Rampur District Jail since 17 November.

Political Buzz Intensifies in Uttar Pradesh

This was the second time the family had attempted to meet the jailed SP leaders. After coming out of the prison, Tazeen Fatima confirmed that neither Azam Khan nor Abdullah met them. When asked whether jail authorities had denied permission, she clarified that the refusal came from inside, not from the administration. She also said she had no information about the reason for the refusal.

Following the incident, political chatter in Uttar Pradesh has intensified. Questions are being raised about what may have happened inside the jail that led Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to decline a meeting with their own family.