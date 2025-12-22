Aravallis Have No Alternative, Says Bhupender Yadav, Emphasises Ecology Over Afforestation

New Delhi (India), December 22 (ANI): In an interview with ANI, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Monday, highlighted the need for protection of the Aravalli mountain ranges, mentioning that "alternative cannot be there at all."

Underscoring the geological importance of the Aravallis and the way to maintain and safeguard them, Yadav said, "In Aravali, the oldest geological units are there, but to maintain its form, its protection wall is green fall. Not just planting trees all around. What nature is, is ecology. In nature, there is grass. In nature, there are shrubs. In nature, there is vegetation and medicines. It's an ecological system."

Furthermore, he reflected on the role of the International Black Cat Alliance, established by the Environment Ministry.

"Big Cat Alliance does not mean that we only do tiger conservation. We do conservation, but a tiger can live in any place only when the prey below it, the ecological system below it. And the ecological system, deer etc., will survive only when there is grass, etc. for them," Bhupender Yadav explained.

He added that, through the alliance, they have established more than 29 nurseries and aim to take them to every district in the country.

Dismissing afforestation as a solution for the matter, the Minister said, "We have studied what the local vegetation of every district of the entire Aravali is, what the local trees are, and in trees and vegetation, from a small grass to a big tree, the whole ecosystem comes. That's why I don't just talk about trees, I talk about ecology."

Furthermore, he ridiculed the allegations made by opposition of collusion with mining mafia and said that mining activity in the Aravalli range would be allowed only in a very limited area, asserting that the mountain range remains under robust ecological protection.

"The main problem in the Aravalli range is illegal mining. To stop illegal mining, the Supreme Court has given this definition, and a review is still pending. before it. With this comprehensive definition and strict provisions, 90 per cent of the area is completely protected," the Minister stated.

Additionally, he said that the Apex Court had appreciated the government's Green Aravali movement and dismissed the allegations of ambiguity, saying, "There is no grey area. If there is a grey area, then the matter is in court; go and present it there. Even today, the subject is in the Supreme Court. If it is there, then tell us, why are you spreading confusion among people?"

The Minister underlined the government's initiative to protect the Aravalli ranges by taking care of the entire ecological ecosystem.

The Government clearly maintains that there is no imminent threat to the Aravallis' ecology. Ongoing afforestation, eco-sensitive zone notifications, and strict monitoring of mining. and urban activities ensure that the Aravallis continue to serve as a natural heritage and ecological shield for the nation.

