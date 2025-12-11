Anurag Thakur Alleges TMC MP Smoking E-Cigarette In Lok Sabha
BJP’s Anurag Thakur accuses TMC MP of using e-cigarette in Lok Sabha; Speaker Birla vows strict action if confirmed.
New Delhi: BJP member Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused an unnamed TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla assuring action.
During Question Hour, while asking for a supplementary, Thakur wondered whether e-cigarettes are allowed in the House.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, “I just want to request something so that the House knows. E-Cigarettes are banned in the country. Have you (Speaker) allowed it in the House? TMC MPs are using e-cigarettes in the House.”
Speaker Om Birla says, “It has not been permitted. All members are expected to follow the rules. If such things come to light, I will take strict action.”
When Birla replied in the negative, the BJP MP said a TMC member has been "constantly smoking e-cigarettes in the House for the past several days".
VIDEO | Speaking in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) says, “I just want to request something so that the House knows. E-Cigarettes are banned in the country. Have you (Speaker) allowed it in the House? TMC MPs are using e-cigarettes in the House.”— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2025
Speaker Om… pic.twitter.com/cVI4coJtUB
Several BJP members then demanded action against the opposition MP.
Amid an uproar, Birla urged members to maintain the dignity of the House.
He said if a written complaint is lodged, he will take action.
E-cigarettes were banned in the country a few years ago.