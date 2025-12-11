Anurag Thakur Alleges TMC MP Smoking E-Cigarette In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: BJP member Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused an unnamed TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Om Birla assuring action.

During Question Hour, while asking for a supplementary, Thakur wondered whether e-cigarettes are allowed in the House.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, “I just want to request something so that the House knows. E-Cigarettes are banned in the country. Have you (Speaker) allowed it in the House? TMC MPs are using e-cigarettes in the House.”

Speaker Om Birla says, “It has not been permitted. All members are expected to follow the rules. If such things come to light, I will take strict action.”

When Birla replied in the negative, the BJP MP said a TMC member has been "constantly smoking e-cigarettes in the House for the past several days".

Several BJP members then demanded action against the opposition MP.

Amid an uproar, Birla urged members to maintain the dignity of the House.

He said if a written complaint is lodged, he will take action.

E-cigarettes were banned in the country a few years ago.