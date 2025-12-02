Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAir India Check-In System Restored After Disruption; Glitch Delays Multiple Flights

Air India Check-In System Restored After Disruption; Glitch Delays Multiple Flights

Due to the glitch Passengers were asked to monitor flight status updates and reach the airport ahead of time.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 12:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air India on Tuesday warned passengers of delays after a “third-party disruption” affected check-in systems at several airports across the country, impacting multiple airlines. Airport teams were deployed to manage passenger movement while the system was being restored. The airline had advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling and arrive at the airport earlier than usual. However, the carrier later confirmed that the system had been fully restored and that operations had returned to normal, with all flights now running according to schedule.

Check-In Disruption Impacts Airlines

The disruption temporarily affected check-in facilities at “various airports”, Air India had said earlier in a statement. It also noted that some airlines had experienced delays due to the issue. Passengers were asked to monitor flight status updates and reach the airport ahead of time.

Similar Tech Issue Last Month

Last month, more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed when a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) disrupted operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, were affected, leading to longer queues and slower processes at the airport.

The issue was traced to the IP-based AMSS system, prompting a review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and senior officials from AAI and ANS. During the disruption, air traffic controllers had to manually prepare flight plans, leading to delays.

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Delhi Airport IGI Flight Disruption
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India, Russia To Sign Migration And Mobility Pact During Putin’s State Visit
India, Russia To Sign Migration And Mobility Pact During Putin’s State Visit
News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
Delhi NCR
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget