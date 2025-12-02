Air India Check-In System Restored After Disruption; Glitch Delays Multiple Flights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Air India on Tuesday warned passengers of delays after a “third-party disruption” affected check-in systems at several airports across the country, impacting multiple airlines. Airport teams were deployed to manage passenger movement while the system was being restored. The airline had advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling and arrive at the airport earlier than usual. However, the carrier later confirmed that the system had been fully restored and that operations had returned to normal, with all flights now running according to schedule.

The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule.



We thank our passengers for their understanding. — Air India (@airindia) December 2, 2025

Check-In Disruption Impacts Airlines

The disruption temporarily affected check-in facilities at “various airports”, Air India had said earlier in a statement. It also noted that some airlines had experienced delays due to the issue. Passengers were asked to monitor flight status updates and reach the airport ahead of time.

A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India.

Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While… — Air India (@airindia) December 2, 2025

Similar Tech Issue Last Month

Last month, more than 400 domestic and international flights were delayed when a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) disrupted operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, were affected, leading to longer queues and slower processes at the airport.

The issue was traced to the IP-based AMSS system, prompting a review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and senior officials from AAI and ANS. During the disruption, air traffic controllers had to manually prepare flight plans, leading to delays.