Jatadhara Review: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha Anchor A Spooky Yet Soulful Thriller

Jatadhara review: What truly lies beyond the veil — ghosts or just the fears we create? Jatadhara dares to explore this timeless question, walking the thin line between faith and superstition. The film examines spiritual beliefs, questions blind faith, and even discusses logic, all while keeping the audience thoroughly entertained. Originally a Telugu film, Jatadhara has now been released in Hindi, and for those who enjoy supernatural thrillers or tales rooted in divine mysticism, this one promises a fresh cinematic experience. Shiva devotees, in particular, are in for a special treat.

Jatadhara story

The film begins with a young man who dies believing that ghosts will capture him. His friend, unwilling to accept this fear-driven death, decides to become a ghost hunter to prove that ghosts don’t exist — only the fear of them does. His investigation leads him to a mysterious place haunted by the legend of a Dhan Pishachini — a spirit said to guard buried gold and demand human sacrifices in return. As he digs deeper, the ghost hunter discovers a strange personal connection to the place — one that changes everything. To uncover that twist, you’ll have to head to the theatres.

How is Jatadhara

Jatadhara is an unusual film that finds a balance between logic and belief. The story grips you early on, building intrigue and atmosphere from the very first act. The first half establishes the myth and fear with convincing tension, while the second half delivers a spine-chilling scene that genuinely startles you. The interweaving of two storylines is done smartly, leaving the audience both shocked and reflective — do ghosts really exist, or are they just projections of our inner fears?

This genre always has its loyal audience, and Jatadhara caters to them effectively. Producer Prerna Arora mounts the film on an impressive scale, making it visually engaging. Even if the trailer didn’t excite you, the film likely will — it offers much more than what the promos hinted at. Yes, there are minor flaws — parts of the second half feel slightly melodramatic, and the screenplay wavers a bit — but the narrative soon regains its rhythm. The climactic Shiv Tandav sequence is powerful and bound to resonate deeply with Shiva devotees.

Performances

Sudheer Babu delivers an intense and convincing performance, especially shining in the Shiv Tandav moment. He fits his role perfectly. Sonakshi leaves a strong impression as the Pishachini, even with minimal dialogue, relying on her presence and expressions. Shilpa Shirodkar and Indira Krishnan do well in their parts, while Divya Khosla Kumar looks striking on screen.

Writing and direction

Written by Venkat Kalyan and co-directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara succeeds in creating a world that’s eerie yet thought-provoking. The direction is competent, though a tighter screenplay in the latter half could have elevated the film further.

Verdict

All in all, Jatadhara stands out as a different kind of supernatural thriller — one that mixes mythology, mystery, and faith in an engaging way. If you enjoy stories that make you question what’s real and what’s imagined, this film is worth your time.