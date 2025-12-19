Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Review: Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Mishra Make This Social Comedy Click

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review: What does it really mean when a woman chooses to live life on her own terms? Does society have the right to judge her character simply because she lives alone or makes independent choices? Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi gently raises these questions while packaging them within a light-hearted, family-friendly narrative. A promotional video featuring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry, which recently went viral and appeared to show their wedding, sparked curiosity around the film. That curiosity now finds its answer on the big screen.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi story

Durlabh Prasad, played by Sanjay Mishra, is a widower living with his son and brother-in-law after the passing of his wife. Trouble begins when his son falls in love, but the girl’s family lays down an unusual condition—they will agree to the marriage only if there is a woman in Durlabh Prasad’s household. With no other option in sight, the son decides to get his father married again. Whether this unconventional plan succeeds forms the crux of the film, and for the outcome, the film deserves to be watched in theatres.

How is Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

At its heart, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is an easy-going, entertaining film that can be enjoyed with the entire family. It wastes no time in getting to the point and uses humour to address several relevant social themes. Through the seemingly simple idea of an elderly man’s remarriage, the film explores deeper questions—how much parents sacrifice for their children, whether children owe responsibilities in return, and if senior citizens are expected to live strictly within boundaries defined by society.

What works in the film’s favour is its tone. It never becomes preachy or heavy-handed. The messaging is woven organically into the narrative, and the humour lands effectively. The comedy sequences are genuinely funny, and the screenplay blends humour seamlessly with emotion. In a breezy manner, the film manages to say many important things—things that perhaps needed to be said.

Performances

Sanjay Mishra once again proves why he is among the finest actors in the industry. His performance is understated yet impactful, and he delivers even the simplest lines with surprising depth. Mahima Chaudhry impresses with her confident screen presence and continues her strong run of performances, winning hearts yet again.

Vyom Yadav is convincing as Mishra’s son, portraying the character with sincerity. Palak Lalwani leaves a positive impression, while Shrikant Verma shines as the brother-in-law with a well-measured performance. Praveen Singh Sisodia also fits naturally into his role.

Writing & Direction

The film is written by Aadesh K Arjun and Prashant Singh, with direction by Siddhant Raj Singh. The writing remains tight, avoiding unnecessary detours, and the film does not feel stretched at any point. The direction is assured, allowing the story and performances to take centre stage.

Final Verdict

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi is a pleasant, entertaining watch that balances humour with meaningful commentary. It may appear light on the surface, but it leaves you with thoughts worth reflecting on. If you’re looking for a clean, family entertainer that also has something to say, this one is worth your time.