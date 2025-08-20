Every year, on 20 August, World Mosquito Day is observed. This day raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. While repellents and sprays are common solutions, many contain harmful chemicals. The good news is, you can keep mosquitoes away naturally with the help of certain plants that act as natural repellents. Apart from adding beauty and fragrance to you home, they also protect your family from mosquito bites.

Here are 6 mosquito-repelling plants you can easily grow at home to create a safe and healthy environment.

1. Citronella Grass

Citronella is one of the most famous natural mosquito repellents. It has a strong citrusy fragrance that masks human scents, making it difficult for mosquitoes to locate you. This plant is often used in mosquito-repelling candles and sprays. Citronella grass can be grown in pots or garden borders. It thrives in sunny areas with well-drained soil. Having citronella around your home is a natural way to reduce mosquitoes without chemicals. Apart from warding off mosquitoes, citronella grass also brings a refreshing aroma to your surroundings, making your home environment more pleasant.

2. Lavender





Lavender is known for its calming properties, but apart from that, it's also an effective mosquito repellent. This herb has a soothing fragrance and relaxes humans. Lavender grows best in sunny areas and require little maintenance, making them perfect for balconies and gardens. You can keep potted lavender plants inside your room, or dry its flowers to use in sachets near windows and doors. Lavender oil is also a powerful natural repellent. This plant can also enhance the sleep quality while keeping mosquitoes at bay.

3. Tulsi

Tulsi or Holy Basil is a sacred plant in Indian households. It is known for its medicinal properties. This sacred plant has a strong aroma that keeps insects away, making it a natural mosquito repellent. Growing Tulsi in your courtyard, balcony, or indoors ensures a mosquito-free environment while purifying the air. The plant is low maintenance and thrives well in pots. Tulsi truly serves as both a spiritual and protective plant.

4. Marigold

Marigolds are bright, vibrant flowers that not only add colour to your garden but also repel mosquitoes naturally. They contain pyrethrum, a compound widely used in insect repellents. You can plant marigolds near entry points like windows, balconies, and gardens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home. They grow easily in all weather conditions and are excellent for both decoration and pest control. Marigolds have a distinct smell that deters mosquitoes and other harmful insects.

5. Mint

Mint leaves are commonly used in Indian kitchens, but are equally powerful in driving mosquitoes away. The strong smell of mint leaves and oil naturally deters mosquitoes. You can grow mint in pots or in your garden without much effort, as it spreads quickly. Mint water can also be sprayed around your home to keep mosquitoes from breeding. This refreshing plant is a perfect blend of culinary delight and natural mosquito repellent.

6. Lemongrass

Lemongrass, like citronella, has a strong citrus aroma that masks human scent and keeps mosquitoes away. It grows well in tropical climates and can be planted in pots or directly in gardens. Apart from repelling mosquitoes, lemongrass is widely used in herbal teas and cooking. Its essential oil is a common ingredient in mosquito-repelling sprays and candles. Keeping lemongrass at home not only adds greenery but also serves as a natural, chemical-free shield against mosquitoes.