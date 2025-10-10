Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Mental Health Day: Can Inner Engineering Help Us Beat The Coming Mental Health Pandemic?

World Mental Health Day: Can Inner Engineering Help Us Beat The Coming Mental Health Pandemic?

As stress and anxiety surge globally, experts highlight Inner Engineering, Sadhguru’s holistic programme, as a science-backed, preventive path to mental balance and resilience.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
By Purvi Asthana

As World Mental Health Day is observed globally, health experts are sounding the alarm about a coming mental health pandemic, driven by surging stress, anxiety, and burnout. Traditional approaches, centring on therapy and medication, are valuable but the conversation is rapidly shifting toward preventive, holistic solutions that empower individuals to handle modern pressures. One such solution gaining scientific attention is Inner Engineering, a programme developed by Sadhguru and offered by the Isha Foundation.

Addressing the Roots of Modern Stress

Inner Engineering is described as a contemporary “technology for wellbeing,” rooted in yogic wisdom and modern science, and designed to help people take charge of their body, mind, emotions, and energies.

The programme includes transmission of Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, a 21-minute practice, along with preparatory yoga and practical tools for effortless living. These practices, supported by a structured and accessible series of sessions, aim to nurture emotional balance, clarity, and resilience. 

Evidence-Based Benefits

Recent research from credible institutions provides promising evidence of Inner Engineering’s impact. Participants in Inner Engineering report, on average, a 41% reduction in stress and a 46% decrease in depression after six weeks of practice, with many no longer meeting criteria for clinical anxiety or depression.

Long-term research indicates improved quality of sleep and relationship satisfaction among regular practitioners. 

A Preventive and Practical Path

Unlike conventional methods that often focus on treating symptoms, Inner Engineering approaches wellbeing from the inside out. By integrating a daily yogic process into daily life, individuals can build the psychological foundation needed to address life’s challenges in a balanced way. 

Participation options are flexible, ranging from online courses to in-person retreats, making the programme accessible to people worldwide regardless of their location or schedule. Inner Engineering is practiced by millions globally, demonstrating both wide acceptance and adaptability. 

Toward a Mentally Resilient Society

As mental health issues continue to rise, the message on World Mental Health Day is clear: holistic, accessible programmes like Inner Engineering offer practical, evidence-based support for individuals seeking resilience and balance. While not a substitute for professional mental health care when needed, such approaches can play a crucial role in prevention, offering tools anyone can use to enhance their quality of life and sense of wellbeing.

In a time when the world is facing unprecedented mental health challenges, integrating such practices could help move society from crisis toward collective resilience. 

(A Teach for India Alum, Asthana has worked in the education sector and is currently exploring her twin passions of yoga and writing at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Sadhguru Lifestyle
