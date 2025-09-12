World Dolphin Day 2025: 7 Fascinating Facts About These Aquatic Mammals

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleWorld Dolphin Day 2025: 7 Fascinating Facts About These Aquatic Mammals

World Dolphin Day 2025 highlights the importance of protecting dolphins while sharing fascinating facts about their intelligence, habitats, and survival challenges.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World Dolphin Day, observed every year on September 12, holds deep significance in today’s world. It was initiated by Sea Shepherd to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic killing of 1,428 dolphins in the Faroe Islands, the largest single slaughter of cetaceans in recorded history. Beyond remembrance, this day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect dolphins from the multiple threats they face, including habitat loss, plastic pollution, hunting, and entanglement in fishing gear.

Dolphins are among the most fascinating marine creatures, admired for their intelligence, playfulness, and social nature. But while they bring joy to humans across the globe, their survival is under constant threat. On this World Dolphin Day, let’s take a closer look at some remarkable facts about these marine mammals.

Freshwater Dolphins Do Exist

While many associate dolphins with oceans, several species inhabit rivers. The Amazon basin is home to four unique species of river dolphins, including the famous pink river dolphin, also known as the boto. These dolphins are found nowhere else in the world, making them a symbol of the Amazon’s incredible biodiversity.

Noise Pollution Is A Growing Threat

With heavy marine traffic, naval operations, oil exploration, seismic surveys, and construction activities, dolphins struggle to communicate, hunt, and navigate. Prolonged exposure to such noise can cause immense stress, disorientation, and sometimes even death.

Masters Of Speed

Although dolphins often cruise at a relaxed pace of around 2 mph, they are capable of astonishing bursts of speed. In moments of sprinting, bottlenose dolphins can accelerate to over 30 mph. This agility helps them escape predators, catch fast-moving prey, and sometimes even thrill onlookers as they leap above the waves.

Their Unique Way Of Eating

Dolphins have a distinctive feeding habit. They swallow fish headfirst to prevent the spines from getting caught in their throat. This adaptation is a brilliant survival mechanism that makes their hunting more efficient.

Bubble Play And Hunting Skills

These playful animals are also clever hunters. Dolphins often blow bubbles to herd fish into tighter groups, making it easier to catch them. They also use a technique called 'fish-whacking,' where they strike prey with their powerful tails to stun it before eating. 

Expert Communicators

Communication is at the heart of dolphin society. They produce a rich variety of sounds, including clicks, whistles, barks, squeaks, and even moans. These vocalisations are not random; they serve specific purposes like navigation, social bonding, and hunting coordination. Their acoustic abilities make them one of the most vocal creatures in the animal kingdom.

Intelligence Like No Other

Dolphins are among the most intelligent animals on Earth. They can recognise themselves in mirrors, a trait shared only with humans and great apes. Some populations even use tools, for example, in Shark Bay, Australia, dolphins cover their snouts with sponges to protect themselves while foraging on sharp seabeds. These behaviors reveal a high level of problem-solving and self-awareness.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Dolphin Facts World Dolphin Day Aquatic Mammals
