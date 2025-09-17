Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Wishes: Heartfelt Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025 with heartfelt wishes and messages. Share love, prosperity, and good fortune with your family and friends.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:00 AM (IST)

Vishwakarma Puja, celebrated on 17 September 2025, is a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. It holds immense importance among engineers, artisans, factory workers, and business owners, as it symbolises prosperity, growth, and success in work. On this day, devotees worship tools, machinery, and workplaces, seeking divine blessings for progress and protection.

To make the occasion more special, here are some heartfelt wishes and messages you can share with your family, friends, and colleagues on Vishwakarma Puja 2025.

Wishes To Share On Vishwakarma Puja 2025

  • "Wishing you happiness and prosperity on this Vishwakarma Puja 2025."
  • "Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May your skills shine brighter with each passing day."
  • "On this auspicious day, I wish you growth and success."
  • "May your skills multiply and your success grow this Vishwakarma Puja."
  • "May Vishwakarma Ji bless your work with perfection and your home with happiness."
  • "On this auspicious day, I hope that Lord Vishwakarma protects your home, workplace, and family with blessings."
  • "Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025! May prosperity always follow you."
  • "May Vishwakarma Ji bless your work with perfection and your home with happiness, today and always."
  • "Sending you and your family warm wishes for growth, good luck, and blessings on Vishwakarma Puja."
  • "Hope you achieve everything that you are looking for. May you get success with every project this year."

Messages To Share On Vishwakarma Puja 2025

  • "May Lord Vishwakarma bless your workplace with creativity, productivity, and prosperity. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025!"
  • "Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May this day inspire you to build a brighter future."
  • "May Lord Vishwakarma's blessings bring growth, fortune, and peace to your life."
  • "This Vishwakarma Puja, may you achieve great milestones in work and life."
  • "Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May you always be guided towards the right path."
  • "May your skills grow stronger and your efforts always be blessed with success."
  • "Sending warm wishes for prosperity, love, and happiness on Vishwakarma Puja."
  • "On this day of Lord Vishwakarma, may your dreams take shape into reality."
  • "Let this Vishwakarma Puja be the start of new opportunities and greater achievements."
  • "May your workplace shine with positivity and life with endless opportunities today and always."
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:00 AM (IST)
Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Wishes Happy Vishwakarma Puja Messages Vishwakarma Puja Images
