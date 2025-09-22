Kolkata, often referred to as the "City of Joy," is a mesmerising mix of history, art, spirituality, and modern vibrance. The city has witnessed centuries of cultural evolution, leaving behind breathtaking landmarks that continue to attract visitors. From colonial-era monuments to natural wonders, every corner of Kolkata has a different story to tell.

Here are eight stunning places in Kolkata that you must add to your itinerary.

1. Victoria Memorial Hall

(Image Source: Twitter/@victoriamemkol)

Standing tall as Kolkata's crown jewel, the Victoria Memorial Hall is a magnificent marble structure. It echoes the grandeur of the British Raj. Completed in 1921, this iconic landmark was built in the memory of Queen Victoria. Today, it houses a museum showcasing artefacts, paintings, and manuscripts, narrating India's colonial past. Surrounding the memorial are beautifully landscaped gardens where visitors can relax, take photos, and enjoy the serenity. The architectural brilliance lies in its fusion of British and Mughal styles. At night, the monument comes alive with a spectacular light and sound show that narrates Kolkata’s rich history.

2. Dakshineswar Kali Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@rkmbelurmath)

Located on the banks of the Hooghly River, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple is one of India’s most revered places of worship. It was built in 1855 by Rani Rashmoni. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali is known for its nine-spired architecture. The temple complex houses 12 smaller shrines that are deciated to Lord Shiv, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Pilgrims from across the country visit this sacred space, not only for religious devotion but also for its cultural and historical significance.

3. Belur Math

(Image Source: Twitter/@modiarchive)

Belur Math lies across the river from Dakshineswar. It's the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekanand. This place is known for its unique architecture that blends Hindu, Christian, and Islamic motifs, symbolising the unity of all religions. The sprawling campus of Belur Math exudes calmness, with its central temple and peaceful ghats overlooking the Hooghly. The museum within the premises showcases artefacts and writings of Swami Vivekananda, offering an insight into his life and teachings.

4. Indian Museum

(Image Source: Twitter/@thebetterindia)

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum in Kolkata is the oldest and largest museum in India, often called the “Jadu Ghar” or House of Wonders. This museum has six sections that house an astonishing range of exhibits. Walking through its vast galleries feels like a journey through time. From ancient fossils and Egyptian mummies to Mughal paintings and ornaments of the Indus Valley Civilisation, the museum is a treasure trove of knowledge and culture. Along with giving a deeper understanding of India's diverse heritage, Jadu Ghar also provides a glimpse into global history.

5. Sundarbans National Park

(Image Source: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Though a few hours away from Kolkata city, the Sundarbans is an unmissable natural wonder. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this vast mangrove forest is home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, saltwater crocodiles, and countless bird species. A boat safari through the dense mangrove waterways is a thrilling experience, offering glimpses of wildlife and stunning landscapes. The Sundarbans is also deeply rooted in local folklore and traditions, adding cultural depth to the journey.

6. St. Paul's Cathedral

(Image Source: Twitter/@incredibleindia)

St. Paul’s Cathedral is a remarkable example of Indo-Gothic architecture. It is one of Kolkata's most beautiful churches. Built in 1847, this Anglican cathedral is known for its grand stained-glass windows, majestic towers, and tranquil interiors. The cathedral was rebuilt after being damaged in an earthquake. Visitors are often captivated by its peaceful gardens and the intricate details of its design. For travellers seeking a glimpse of colonial-era architecture and serenity, St. Paul’s Cathedral offers the perfect escape.

7. Science City

(Image Source: Twitter/@Ananth_IRAS)

For those travelling with family or curious minds, Science City in Kolkata is a fascinating stop. Opened in 1997, this destination is one of the largest science centres in Asia. It offers interactive exhibits, a space theatre, and 3D shows that make learning fun. The Evolution Park, Earth Exploration Hall, and the Ropeway offering panoramic views of the city, are some of the highlights which the travellers enjoy the most. Science City reflects Kolkata’s ability to blend tradition with modernity, making it both entertaining and educational for visitors of all ages.

8. Birla Mandir

(Image Source: Twitter/@HighRenderpoint)

Birla Mandir is a marble temple that is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha. It was constructed over 26 years by the Birla family. The temple is admired by the locals and tourists for its intricate carvings and stunning architecture. Birla Mandir offers a serene environment for prayer and reflection. At night, the temple glows beautifully under golden lights, creating a memorable view. This temple stands as a symbol of devotion, craftsmanship, and Kolkata’s spiritual richness, making it a must-visit spot.