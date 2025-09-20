Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag, is a coastal gem. It's nestled along the eastern shores of India. This vibrant city blends natural beauty, rich history, and cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for travellers. From serene beaches to ancient temples, Vizag offers a plethora of attractions.

In this guide, let's delve into the top 9 places in Visakhapatnam that promise unforgettable experiences.

ALSO READ: 8 Best Tourist Places In Vadodara That Reflect Its Heritage, History And Royal Charm

1. Kailasagiri



(Image Source: Twitter/@vizaglocalwire)

Kailasagiri is a picturesque hilltop park the offers breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal and the sprawling cityscape of Visakhapatnam. This destination is spread over 100 acres, and the park is adorned with lush greenery. The park is famous for its massive statues of Lord Shiva and Parvati Visitors can stroll through well-manicured gardens, enjoy ropeway rides spanning 1.5 kilometres, or take a gentle ride on the miniature train winding through the verdant park.

2. Borra Caves

(Image Source: Twitter/@ushapadhee1996)

Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh are limestone formations that date back over a million years. These are natural wonders that are adorned with stalactites and stalagmites. The Borra Caves create an awe-inspiring spectacle for all the travellers. The caves are situated amidst dense forests, that add to their mystique and allure. A visit to Borra Caves offers a unique opportunity to witness nature's artistry. It is an essential stop for those exploring the region's geological marvels.

3. Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@incredibleindia)

Situated atop the Simhachalam hill, the Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Varaha and Narasimha incarnations. The architecture of this temple is a blend of Kalinga and Chalukyan styles. It features intricate carvings and sculptures. The temple is a significant pilgrimage site and offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Annual festivals, such as Chandanotsavam and Giri Pradakshina, attract thousands of worshippers here, making it a blend of spiritual journey and a cultural exploration.

4. INS Kurusura Submarine Museum

(Image Source: Twitter/@champakbhomiya)

A unique attraction on the coastline, the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum offers visitors a glimpse onto the life aboard a submarine. It is housed in a decommissioned submarine. This museum showcases naval artifacts, photographs, and exhibits that detail the submarine's operations. Guests can walk through the narrow corridors, view torpedo chambers, and observe the control room, experiencing the challenges of submarine life first-hand. It's an educational experience that's unique and provides insight into India's maritime history.

5. Katiki Waterfalls

(Image Source: Twitter/@cabbazar)

Katiki Waterfalls is a hidden gem of Visakhapatnam. It's situated near the Borra Caves. This waterfall offers a refreshing retreat into the nature. The journey to the falls involves a short trek through dense forests, which makes it an ideal spot for adventure enthusiasts. The falls’ natural pool offers a chance to cool off in pristine waters, making it an ideal summer destination. The sight of water cascading down rocky terrains amidst lush greenery is a truly mesmerising visual. Away from the city's hustle and bustle, it's a great destination for picnics and photography.

6. Ramakrishna Beach

(Image Source: Twitter/@FPBSVizag)

Ramakrishna Beach is also known as RK Beach. It is one of the most popular beaches in Visakhapatnam. Located along the Bay of Bengal, the beach offers a serene environment for relaxation and leisure activities. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful walk along the shoreline, indulge in local snacks from beachside vendors, and simply bask in the warm sun. This famous beach of Andhra Pradesh is a must-visit for all those who want to experice the coastal charm of Visakhapatnam.

7. Dolphin's Nose

(Image Source: Twitter/@KiranWeatherman)

Dolphin's Nose is a prominent headland that offers breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal and the Visakhapatnam Port. A lighthouse is located here which is a significant landmark, guiding ships safely into the harbour. The vantage point provides stunning panoramic views of the coastline that makes it a favourite spot for photographers and nature enthusiasts. A visit to Dolphin's Nose is a must for those seeking scenic vistas and a tranquil atmosphere.

8. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

(Image Source: Twitter/@SriLakshmi_10)

Spread over 625 acres, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is one of the largest zoos in India. This park is located amidst the Eastern Ghats. The zoo houses a diverse range of flora and fauna, that includes tigers, lions, elephants, and a huge species of birds. The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is committed to wildlife conservation and offers visitors an education experience about biodiversity and animal preservation. It's an ideal destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

9. Yarada Beach

(Image Source: Twitter/@nishi_umang)

Yarada Beach is a pristine stretch of coastline located south of Visakhapatnam. Surrounded by hills on three sides, the beach is ideal for picnics, beachcombing, and enjoying the clear waters. The beach offers a secluded and peaceful atmosphere which makes it perfect for picnics and unwinding. The clear waters and golden sands provide and idyllic setting for all the beach activities. Unlike other crowded beaches, Yarada Beach offers a more private and tranquil experience, away from the city's hustle.