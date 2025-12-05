Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelInside Vietnam's Hang Sơn Đoòng: The World's Largest Cave With Its Own Forest, River, And Clouds

Hang Sơn Đoòng in Vietnam is a surreal underground world featuring its own forest, river, misty clouds, and massive chambers that redefine adventure travel.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Deep inside the remote jungles of central Vietnam lies a hidden world so surreal that it feels like science fiction brought to life. Hang Sơn Đoòng is the world’s largest cave. It's a natural wonder with its own weather system, underground river, rare cloud formations, and a full-fledged rainforest thriving beneath the earth’s surface.

This masterpiece buried inside the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, is one of the few places that blend scale, mystery, and untouched natural beauty. From towering cave ceilings that dwarf skyscrapers to a river cutting through pitch-black chambers, this is one destination that leaves even the most seasoned travellers spellbound.

ALSO READ: Inside Turkmenistan’s Door to Hell: The Fiery Crater That’s Been Burning For Over 50 Years

A Hidden Forest Growing Deep Inside The Earth

(Image Source: Twitter/@yokohamaamissa)
(Image Source: Twitter/@yokohamaamissa)

One of the most astonishing features of this cave is its underground jungle. It's a thriving ecosystem that's known as the "Garden of Edam."

Massive sinkholes allow sunlight to pour into the cave, creating the perfect environment for trees, vines, ferns, and rare plants to grow.

The trees here can reach up to 30 metres tall, and wildlife such as flying squirrels, snakes, monkeys, and rare species call this subterranean paradise home.

An Underground River That Carved The Cave

(Image Source: Twitter/@FascinatingTrue)
(Image Source: Twitter/@FascinatingTrue)

Running through the cave is a powerful underground river that has shaped Sơn Đoòng’s colossal passages over the course of 2–5 million years.

Travellers pass through sections where the river narrows into roaring rapids and then opens into calm emerald pools reflecting the cave’s cathedral-like chambers.

The sound of the river echoing through the silence is one of the most unforgettable experiences inside the cave.

A Cave With Its Own Clouds And Weather System

(Image Source: Twitter/@Sepoy1857)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Sepoy1857)

 

Hang Sơn Đoòng is the only known cave on Earth that forms clouds inside its chambers.

The combination of humidity, flowing wind currents, and temperature differences between the cave and the outside world creates surreal layers of mist and low-hanging clouds that drift through giant caverns.

It’s a sight that makes you feel like you’re witnessing the beginning of time, untouched, ancient, and almost extraterrestrial.

One Of The Toughest Adventures In The World

With caverns reaching approximately 200 metres high and 150 metres wide, Hang Sơn Đoòng is extremely massive. The sheer scale leaves visitors stunned, from towering stalagmites to passages stretching into darkness as far as the eye can see.

Visiting Hang Sơn Đoòng isn’t a simple day trip.

The cave allows only a limited number of visitors per year, and entry requires a 4-day, 3-night guided expedition involving jungle trekking, river crossings, steep climbs, and camping inside the cave.

From walking through prehistoric-looking jungles to witnessing clouds form right before your eyes, Hang Sơn Đoòng offers an adventure unlike anywhere else on Earth.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Embed widget