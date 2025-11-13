Inside Turkmenistan’s Door to Hell: The Fiery Crater That’s Been Burning For Over 50 Years

Deep in the heart of Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert lies one of the most hauntingly beautiful places on Earth, the Darvaza Gas Crater, better known as the "Door to Hell." This is a blazing pit of fire that has been burning continuously for more than 50 years. It casts a surreal orange glow against the stark desert sky, creating a mesmerising and eerie sight, that seems straight out of a sci-fi movie.

What makes this crater even more fascinating is that it wasn’t formed by nature alone, but by accident. It was a result of human intervention that went dramatically wrong.

The Fiery Origin Of The Darvaza Gas Crater

In 1971, Soviet geologists were drilling for natural gas in the Karakum Desert when the ground suddenly gave way. It swallowed their equipment into a massive underground cavern. Fearing the release of toxic methane, scientists decided to set the crater on fire, expecting it to burn out within a few days. But the gas reserves beneath the surface turned out to be far greater than expected. Five decades later, the crater is still ablaze, its flames licking the desert air and creating a spectacle visible for miles.

Today, the crater measures about 70 meters wide and 30 meters deep, glowing like a portal to another world. The constant roar of fire and heat waves rising from its depths make it both terrifying and magnetic.

A Glowing Magnet For Adventurers

Despite its harsh location and dangerous aura, the Door to Hell has become one of Turkmenistan’s most iconic travel destinations. Adventurers, photographers, and thrill-seekers from around the globe journey across the barren desert to witness its hypnotic glow. At night, the crater looks even more dramatic, a fiery ocean trapped inside the earth, illuminating the dark wilderness around it.

Camping nearby is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with visitors describing the view as “watching the earth breathe fire.” For many, standing on the edge of the crater is not just about adventure, but a reminder of nature’s raw power.

The Door to Hell continues to burn till date, attracting curious minds and daring travellers who wish to witness one of the world's most astonishing man-made natural wonders before it's gone.