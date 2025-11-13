Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelInside Turkmenistan’s Door to Hell: The Fiery Crater That’s Been Burning For Over 50 Years

Inside Turkmenistan’s Door to Hell: The Fiery Crater That’s Been Burning For Over 50 Years

Witness Turkmenistan’s Door to Hell, a blazing gas crater that has been burning for over 50 years. Learn how this fiery wonder formed and why it continues to fascinate travellers worldwide.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Deep in the heart of Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert lies one of the most hauntingly beautiful places on Earth, the Darvaza Gas Crater, better known as the "Door to Hell." This is a blazing pit of fire that has been burning continuously for more than 50 years. It casts a surreal orange glow against the stark desert sky, creating a mesmerising and eerie sight, that seems straight out of a sci-fi movie.

What makes this crater even more fascinating is that it wasn’t formed by nature alone, but by accident. It was a result of human intervention that went dramatically wrong.

ALSO READ: Explore Dhanushkodi In Tamil Nadu — The Mysterious 'Ghost Town' Where Ram Setu Begins

The Fiery Origin Of The Darvaza Gas Crater

In 1971, Soviet geologists were drilling for natural gas in the Karakum Desert when the ground suddenly gave way. It swallowed their equipment into a massive underground cavern. Fearing the release of toxic methane, scientists decided to set the crater on fire, expecting it to burn out within a few days. But the gas reserves beneath the surface turned out to be far greater than expected. Five decades later, the crater is still ablaze, its flames licking the desert air and creating a spectacle visible for miles.

Today, the crater measures about 70 meters wide and 30 meters deep, glowing like a portal to another world. The constant roar of fire and heat waves rising from its depths make it both terrifying and magnetic.

A Glowing Magnet For Adventurers

Despite its harsh location and dangerous aura, the Door to Hell has become one of Turkmenistan’s most iconic travel destinations. Adventurers, photographers, and thrill-seekers from around the globe journey across the barren desert to witness its hypnotic glow. At night, the crater looks even more dramatic, a fiery ocean trapped inside the earth, illuminating the dark wilderness around it.

Camping nearby is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with visitors describing the view as “watching the earth breathe fire.” For many, standing on the edge of the crater is not just about adventure, but a reminder of nature’s raw power.

The Door to Hell continues to burn till date, attracting curious minds and daring travellers who wish to witness one of the world's most astonishing man-made natural wonders before it's gone.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Turkmenistan Door To Hell Unique Travel Destinations Darvaza Gas Crater
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget