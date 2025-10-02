Dussehra 2025: 5 Temples In India Where Ravan Is Still Worshipped

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelDussehra 2025: 5 Temples In India Where Ravan Is Still Worshipped

Explore 5 unique temples in India where Ravan is revered, from Bisrakh to Vidisha. Discover the fascinating stories, rituals, and travel tips for Dussehra 2025.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dussehra is synonymous with the victory of good over evil, with Lord Rama defeating Ravan. However, India is home to some rare temples where Ravan himself is revered as a deity. These temples offer travelers a fascinating cultural experience and a unique perspective on Dussehra celebrations. From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, each temple has its own stories, rituals, and architectural beauty, making them must-visit destinations for both devotees and curious travelers alike.

ALSO READ: 7 Famous Maa Durga Temples In West Bengal Every Devotee Should Visit

1. Ravan Mahadev Temple, Bisrakh, Greater Noida

(Image Source: Facebook/@IndiTales)
(Image Source: Facebook/@IndiTales)

The Ravan Mahadev Temple in Bisrakh is believed to be the birthplace of Ravan, the legendary king of Lanka. Located near Greater Noida, the temple attracts devotees who offer prayers seeking strength, knowledge, and protection. Here, Ravan is not depicted as a villain, but is revered for his intellect and devotion to Lord Shiva. The temple architecture is simple yet spiritually powerful, with a Shiv Lingam dedicated to Ravan’s worship. The temple's serene surroundings and the vibrant local fairs during the festival make it an immersive cultural experience.

2. Kakinada Ravan Temple, Andhra Pradesh

(Image Source: Twitter/@gostopsofficial)
(Image Source: Twitter/@gostopsofficial)

In Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the Ravana Temple stands as a unique spiritual site where devotees worship the mighty king. Here, Ravan is revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiv and his legendary scholarship. Visitors during Dussehra experience a blend of traditional rituals, local music, and offerings of flowers and fruits. The temple’s unique practice of honouring Ravan’s wisdom instead of his defeat makes it an intriguing stop for travellers. Pilgrims often participate in chanting sessions and community feasts, adding to the immersive cultural atmosphere. The temple is an architectural marvel with intricately carved pillars and sanctum housing Ravan’s idol, attracting devotees from across the region.

3. Ravan Temple, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

(Image Source: Facebok/@Sagar Public School, Ratibad)
(Image Source: Facebok/@Sagar Public School, Ratibad)

Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh houses a rare temple dedicated to Ravan, drawing attention for its distinctive worship practices. Devotees here offer prayers for courage, intelligence, and protection from adversities. The temple features traditional Madhya Pradesh architecture, with intricate carvings and statues depicting episodes from Ravan’s life and devotion. This temple is believed to be the place where the wedding of Ravan and Mandodari took place. Mandsaur’s temple offers a rare perspective on the multifaceted personality of Ravan, celebrating him as a symbol of knowledge and devotion.

4. Ravangram Ravana Temple, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

The Ravangram Ravana Temple in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, is a hidden gem where Ravan is revered for his devotion to Lord Shiv and scholarly achievements. During Dussehra, special ceremonies and rituals are conducted, attracting both pilgrims and curious travelers. The temple architecture showcases classic Madhya Pradesh craftsmanship, with idols, carvings, and murals depicting Ravan’s life and devotion. Visitors can witness local traditions, participate in poojas, and enjoy a peaceful retreat into history and spirituality.

5. Mandore Ravan Temple, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

(Image Source: INDIA Travel Tourism🇮🇳)
(Image Source: INDIA Travel Tourism🇮🇳)

The Mandore Ravan Temple in Jodhpur is another remarkable site where Ravan is worshipped as a learned and devout king. This temple is part of the historic Mandore complex, surrounded by beautiful gardens and ancient cenotaphs, making it an ideal blend of spirituality and heritage. It's believed to be the native place of Ravan's wife, Madodari. Here, Ravan is treated as a son-in-law by various local Brahmins. The temple’s architecture reflects Rajasthan’s grandeur, with detailed stone carvings and vibrant murals illustrating Ravan’s life stories. The peaceful ambiance combined with festive celebrations provides a unique experience for travellers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
'Ravan Dahan' Dussehra 2025 Ravan Temples India Vijaydashami 2025
Embed widget