West Bengal is not only known for its grand Durga Puja celebrations but also for its ancient and spiritually powerful temples that are dedicated to Maa Durga and her various forms. These temples, steeped in history and legends, attract devotees from across India who come seeking blessings, peace, and a divine connection. From the banks of the Hooghly to hidden corners of towns, each temple carries a unique story, architectural style, and cultural significance.

Here are seven famous Maa Durga temples in West Bengal that you must include in your spiritual journey.

1. Dakshineshwar Kali Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@SwachchhasilaB)

Situated on the eastern banks of the Hooghly River, Dakshineshwar Kali Temple is one of the most revered spiritual landmarks in West Bengal. The temple, built in the 19th century by Rani Rashmoni, is dedicated to, Bhavatarini, an incarnation of Goddess Kali. The temple gained fame as the place where Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa served as a priest, making it a sacred pilgrimage site. This stunning temple features twelve shrines dedicated to Lord Shiv. Thousands of devotees visit daily to seek blessings, participate in the evening aarti, and soak in the serene riverside atmosphere.

2. Kalighat Kali Temple

(Image Source: Facebook/K S Gurulingaswamy Guru)

One of the 51 Shakti Peeths in India, Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata holds immense religious importance. According to legend, this is the site where the toes of Goddess Sati fell. The temple is dedictaed to Maa Kali, who represents fierce strength and protection. Despite being located in a bustling part of the city, the temple’s spiritual aura remains unmatched. Pilgrims throng the temple especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which are considered auspicious days for Kali worship.

3. Tarapith Temple

(Image Source: Facebook/Tarapith - তারাপীঠ)

Tarapith Temple is located in Birbhum district. It's famous for its association with Tantric practices and deep spiritual energy. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Tara, a form of Maa Durga. It is considered a powerful Shakti Peeth. The legend says that the third eye of Sat fell here, and ever since then, the temple has been a centre for devotees and spiritual seekers. The temple is surrounded by burning ghats where sadhus perform their rituals, adding to the mystical aura of the place. If you are looking for a unique spiritual experience that blends devotion with mysticism, Tarapith should be on your travel list.

4. Hangeshwari Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@BharatTemples_)

Situated in Hooghly district, Hangeshwari Temple is an architectural gem that beautifully combines spirituality with design. Built in the early 19th century, the temple features a striking structure with thirteen towers shaped like lotus buds. The temple is dedicated to Maa Hangeshwari, considered another manifestation of Goddess Durga. ccording to belief, worshipping here balances the body’s spiritual energy, aligning it with divine forces. The temple was built under the guidance of Queen Rani Sankari and Raja Tej Chandra Bahadur, reflecting both devotion and royal patronage.

5. Kanak Durga Temple

(Image Source: Facebook/@Soumitra Maity)

Kanak Durga Temple in Bankura district is a lesser-known but spiritually significant shrine dedicated to Maa Durga. The temple is surrounded by lush greenery, which adds to its divine atmosphere. Devotees believe that the goddess here fulfils wishes and removes obstacles from the lives. During Durga Puja, the temple becomes a hub of festivities, with traditional rituals, cultural performances, and devotional songs. The history of the temple traces back centuries, showing enduring devotion to Maa Durga.

6. Rampara Kalibari

(Image Source: Facebook/@Temple Trails)

Nestled in Howrah, Rampara Kalibari is another important temple where Maa Kali, a fierce form of Durga, is worshipped. The temple is known for its spiritual atmosphere and the deep faith of local devotees who gather here in large numbers. For those looking to experience authentic Bengali traditions of goddess worship away from the heavy crowds of urban shrines, Rampara Kalibari is an ideal place.

7. Kripamayee Kali Temple

(Image Source: Facebook/@Ancient Temple)

The Kripamayee Kali Temple is located in Baranagar. It's popularly known as Joy Mitra Kalibari. Built in 1848 by Joy Mitra, a wealthy devotee, the temple stands as one of Kolkata's oldest and most respected centres of worship. Dedicated to Maa Kali, the temple is a blend of devotion and heritage. Locals believe that Maa Kripamayee showers her devotees with kindness, strength, and protection against evil. The architecture of the temple and strong spiritual connection felt by devotees make it an important and must-visit destination.