Durga Puja 2025: 6 Must-Visit Pandals In Mumbai For Grand Celebrations

Mumbai may be known for Bollywood glamour, but when it comes to Durga Puja, the city transforms into a mini-Kolkata. From heritage-rich pujas steeped in tradition to celebrity-studded pandals buzzing with energy, the City of Dreams offers a kaleidoscope of experiences. Whether you’re seeking authentic rituals, lavish decorations, or just the joy of pandal hopping, these iconic celebrations should top your list this year.

1. Bengal Club



(Image Source: Instagram/@travel_with_vijay_1)

Located along Veer Savarkar Marg in Shivaji Park, the Bengal Club’s Puja is a cultural landmark in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs gather here, and in 2025 nearly 8 lakh devotees are expected to come and experience the charm of this Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Designed by Bollywood art director Nilesh Choudhuri, this year’s pandal will pay tribute to military valour, with striking installations of cannons, soldier silhouettes, and symbolic depictions of courage. The event’s grandeur makes it a must-visit.

2. North Bombay Sarvajanik Durgotsav

(Image Source: Instagram/@picturenkraft)

Hosted by the Mukerji family for three generations, this Juhu pandal is where Bollywood meets tradition. With Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and other stars gracing the event, the celebrations are grand and full of glamour. It is one of the most high-profile Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai. Located in SNDT University Ground 1, Daulat Nagar, this pandal is ideal for those who enjoy rituals with a dash of celebrity sparkle.

3. Bombay Durgabari Samiti

(Image Source: Instagram/@thesaloneejain)

Stepping into this pandal is like travelling back in time. Established in the 1930s, the Samiti’s Puja is one of the oldest in Mumbai. The famous Bengali traditions like Bodhan, Kumari Puja, and Sandhipujan, are observed with deep reverence, preserving the soul of Kolkata’s Pujo. longside prayers, cultural competitions and events make this pandal a lively experience for families.

4. Lokhandwala Durgotsav

(Image Source: Instagram/@lokhandwaladurgotsav)

Organised by playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the Lokhandwala Puja is a vibrant mix of culture and glamour. Here, you can catch traditional Dhunuchi Naach performances, cultural showcases, and even spot Bollywood stars enjoying the festivities. Initiated in 1996, it has grown into one of Mumbai’s most happening pandals, buzzing with energy and entertainment.

5. Ramakrishna Mission

(Image Source: Instagram/@hoyichoyi)

If you are someone who prefers simplicity and devotion, this famous Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai is the place you have to visit. Ramakrishna Mission’s Puja offers peace amidst the chaos. Known for age-old traditions, this pandal focuses on spiritual depth with rituals like Sandhi Puja, Sindoor Utsav, and Kumari Puja. It’s not about glitz, but about prayer, reflection, and community. If you’re seeking serenity, this pandal is your spiritual retreat.

6. Indian Bangla Club Durga Pujo

(Image Source: Instagram/@wellcaptured.0)

A relatively young celebration, now in its 16th year, the Indian Bangla Club creates a regal ambience by recreating royal palace interiors. The air-conditioned pandal at Chitrakoot Ground is as much about performances as it is about devotion. With live acts by Usha Uthup, Rituparna Sengupta, Avirup Sengupta, and other stars lined up, this pandal promises to be a cultural extravaganza. Add in delicious bhog and dazzling decor, and you’ve got one of Mumbai’s most memorable Pujo experiences.