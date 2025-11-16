Chasing The First Snow: 5 Indian Destinations Where Winter Begins Early

Winter is almost here, and with the first chill in the air comes the irresistible urge to escape into the mountains. As the northern peaks prepare for their earliest snowfall, India’s most magical hill destinations begin to transform into storybook landscapes. Whether you’re dreaming of ski slopes, silent forests, or quaint towns dusted with fresh snow, these places offer the perfect start to the winter season.

Here are some places of India where the first snow makes everything look beautiful.

ALSO READ: Fairy-Tale Charm: 6 Enchanting Villages In The World That Turns Magical During Winter



Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)

One of India’s earliest snowfall destinations, Gulmarg becomes a snow lover’s paradise by late November. The meadows, pine forests, and mountains turn into a postcard-perfect frame as the season deepens. Home to world-class ski slopes and the iconic Gulmarg Gondola, Asia’s highest cable car, the town offers unbeatable winter thrills.

Manali And Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)

Manali begins to feel winter’s touch early, with snowy peaks forming the backdrop as soon as December arrives. A short drive away, Rohtang Pass gets its snowfall much earlier and often heavier, turning the region into a vast snowy playground. While heavy snow may shut the pass temporarily, Solang Valley steps in with adventure sports and breathtaking winter landscapes.

Dalhousie And Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: x/ Rajender_Shimla)

Wrapped in colonial charm, Dalhousie turns enchanting as soon as the first flakes fall. Its churches, slopes, and cedar forests glisten under the soft winter light. Just nearby, Khajjiar, famously called 'Mini Switzerland', becomes a dreamy winter meadow covered in white. The snow creates a picture-perfect setting that feels almost unreal. Quiet, scenic, and soothing, both places offer a peaceful winter retreat.

Auli, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Canva)

Auli is a winter dreamscape known for its splendid ski slopes and breathtaking Himalayan views. As the snow arrives, the Garhwal mountains sparkle under fresh, soft layers of white. The long ropeway ride becomes even more spectacular, offering sweeping views of snow-covered peaks and forests. Perfect for skiers, trekkers, and nature lovers, Auli is where winter feels pure and refreshing.

Shimla And Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)

Shimla, one of India’s iconic hill towns, transforms beautifully during winter, with its colonial lanes and pine trees shimmering under fresh snow. Kufri, just a short drive away, gets its first snowfall slightly earlier, drawing families and couples in search of a classic winter holiday.