Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeLifestyleTravelFairy-Tale Charm: 6 Enchanting Villages In The World That Turns Magical During Winter

Fairy-Tale Charm: 6 Enchanting Villages In The World That Turns Magical During Winter

Discover villages around the world that transform into dreamy, fairy-tale landscapes in winter. From snowy chalets to glowing cabins, explore the most magical winter escapes.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Winter is almost here, bringing with it the charm of cold mornings, quiet landscapes, and that magical urge to pack your bags for a cosy getaway. As the world slips into a softer, snow-dusted mood, some villages transform so beautifully that they look straight out of a storybook. From glowing wooden chalets to frozen lakes mirroring pastel skies, these gems offer a winter experience that feels dreamy, peaceful, and absolutely unforgettable.

Here are some of the most enchanting villages that turn into real-life fairy tales when winter arrives.

ALSO READ: Live Like Royalty: 10 Indian Heritage Hotels For A Chic Winter Staycation

Reine, Norway

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Reine feels like a painting framed by nature itself. The bright red fishing cabins stand out beautifully against icy fjords and towering snow-capped peaks. Winter here is quiet yet full of wonder, especially when the Northern Lights dance across the night sky. The village is remote, but the calm atmosphere and untouched Arctic landscapes make it unforgettable.

Hallstatt, Austria

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Hallstatt looks like a postcard that has come to life each winter. Snow gently settles over pastel-coloured houses, while the calm Lake Hallstatt reflects the towering mountains and the iconic church spire. The village becomes quieter, making early mornings feel surreal and cinematic. Walking through its narrow lanes feels like stepping back in time, surrounded by 16th-century Alpine charm. 

Zermatt, Switzerland

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Zermatt turns into a snowy dreamland under the shadow of the majestic Matterhorn. Early winters paint the sky in soft hues while snow-covered chalets line the car-free streets. Horse-drawn sleighs glide past cosy restaurants filled with warm lights and the aroma of hot chocolate. The entire village feels festive and romantic, perfect for those who love skiing, mountain adventures, or peaceful evening strolls. 

Santa Claus Village, Rovaniemi, Finland

(Image Source: Pinterest/ DiscoverFinland)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ DiscoverFinland)

If you’ve ever imagined stepping into a Christmas story, Santa Claus Village is exactly that. Located right on the Arctic Circle, this place feels magical with snow-covered cabins, shimmering lights, and the chance to meet Santa himself. Visitors can send letters from the famous Santa Claus Post Office with special Arctic stamps. The crisp cold air, twinkling decorations, and endless winter activities make it a perfect destination for families and dreamers alike.

Shirakawa-go, Japan

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Shirakawa-go becomes a true 'winter wonderland' once heavy snowfall wraps its traditional thatched-roof houses in white. These steep-roofed farmhouses glow warmly at dusk, creating a picture-perfect contrast against the snowy mountains. The village feels untouched by time, holding tight to its traditions and quiet beauty. Winter nights here are especially beautiful, with soft lights illuminating the snow-laden roofs. 

Sissu, Lahaul Valley, India

(Image Source: x/ bluntwallflower)
(Image Source: x/ bluntwallflower)

Hidden beyond the Atal Tunnel, Sissu is a peaceful snow-covered escape during the peak winter months. The village rests along the Chandra River, surrounded by frozen waterfalls and dramatic landscapes that look breathtaking under soft winter light. January and February cover the entire region in thick snow, creating postcard-perfect scenery. Its untouched beauty and silence make it ideal for photographers, stargazers, and travellers craving solitude.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Villages Fairy Tale Destinations Winter Wonderland Places Snowy Destinations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Jammu And Kashmir Update: DGP Nalin Prabhat to Brief on Naugam Police Station blast Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Jammu And Kashmir News: Massive naugam police station blast during explosive testing
Naugam Police Station Blast: Naugam police station blast kills 9, injures 29 during explosive testing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget