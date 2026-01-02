Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore Sikkim In 6 Days With A Smart Travel Plan Under ₹8000

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore Sikkim In 6 Days With A Smart Travel Plan Under ₹8000

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Explore snowy landscapes, frozen lakes and mountain villages with smart winter itinerary that shows how Sikkim can be explored comfortably without overspending.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Winter has a charm of its own. Snow-draped mountains, misty mornings, frozen lakes, and quiet hill roads together create a magical escape from everyday life. For many travellers, winter trips are incomplete without mountains, and when it comes to raw beauty in India, the North East stands tall. Among its many gems, Sikkim remains one of the most sought-after winter destinations.

That said, Sikkim is often labelled as expensive, permits, transport, and accommodation can quickly stretch a budget. But with careful planning, local insights, and smart choices, exploring Sikkim in winter under ₹8000 is absolutely possible. 

Why Winter Is The Best Time To Experience Sikkim

Winter transforms Sikkim into a postcard-perfect destination. Snowfall in higher regions, crystal-clear skies, fewer crowds, and peaceful landscapes make it ideal for travellers seeking calm and beauty. Popular places like Tsomgo Lake, Nathang Valley, and Yumthang Valley look especially stunning during this season.

While winter travel comes with challenges like cold weather and road conditions, it also offers lower accommodation costs and better deals, key factors for budget travellers.

Exploring Sikkim Without Overspending

The most economical way to enter Sikkim is via Siliguri, West Bengal. From here, shared taxis to Gangtok are easily available and significantly cheaper than private cabs.

Choosing the right transport at this stage sets the tone for your entire budget. Shared rides not only save money but also give you a chance to meet fellow travellers right from the start.

Day 1: Exploring Gangtok Without Spending Much

Your journey begins in Gangtok. Spend the day discovering the city at a relaxed pace. Visit prominent local temples and one of the largest monasteries in the region to understand Sikkim’s spiritual and cultural roots.

In the evening, take a walk along MG Road. You don’t need to shop to enjoy it, the lively atmosphere, street views, and cool mountain air are experiences in themselves.

Day 2: Gangtok To Zuluk: The Scenic Route

On Day 2, head from Gangtok to Zuluk, a lesser-explored destination known for its dramatic landscapes and winding mountain roads. Budget travellers can rent bikes at reasonable rates, though it’s important to note that permits are required for each vehicle.

Zuluk offers breathtaking views and a quieter environment, making it perfect for travellers who prefer nature over crowds.

Day 3: High-Altitude Icons Of Sikkim

This day covers some of Sikkim’s most iconic spots, Tsomgo (Changu) Lake, Nathu La Pass, and Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple. Since Nathu La Pass closes after 2 PM, starting early is crucial.

After completing sightseeing, continue your journey to Nathang Village for an overnight stay. Surrounded by vast open valleys and snow-covered terrain, Nathang feels untouched and deeply peaceful during winter nights.

Day 4: Nathang Valley To Lachung

Explore Nathang Valley in the morning. Many budget-friendly packages available here include permits, accommodation, and meals, making them cost-effective for travellers trying to stay within a tight budget.

Post exploration, begin your journey toward Lachung, a small mountain village that serves as the gateway to North Sikkim’s most stunning landscapes.

Day 5: Yumthang Valley And Zero Point

From Lachung, travel to Yumthang Valley, famously known as the Valley of Flowers, which takes on a completely different charm in winter. Continue further to Zero Point, the highest motorable area in Sikkim.

Don’t miss trying the local coffee here, widely believed to help with altitude sickness. In winter, this entire stretch feels surreal, blanketed in snow and surrounded by silent peaks.

Day 6: Return To Gangtok

On the final day, head back to Gangtok. Use shared taxis or pre-booked transport to keep costs low. Before wrapping up your trip, compare rental options for cars or bikes depending on your remaining budget and travel style.

Money-Saving Tips To Keep The Trip Under ₹8000

  • Prefer shared taxis over private vehicles
  • Choose homestays instead of hotels
  • Travel in small groups to split costs
  • Book local packages that include permits and meals
  • Avoid unnecessary shopping and stick to essentials

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller Sikkim Under 8000 Sikkim Winter Travel 6 Day Sikkim Itinerary Budget Travel Sikkim Winter Destinations In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget