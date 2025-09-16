10 Best Places To Visit In Jaipur On Your Next Trip For A Royal Experience

Jaipur, the Pink City of India, is a dazzling blend of history, architecture, culture, and vibrant markets. Every corner of the city carries the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal past while offering experiences that leave travellers spellbound. Whether you're walking through majestic forts, marvelling at intricately designed palaces, shopping in bustling bazaars, or seeking peace at ancient temples, Jaipur promises memories that linger long after the trip ends.

To help you plan the perfect itinerary, here are the 10 best places to visit in Jaipur for a truly royal experience.

1. Jal Mahal

(Image Source: Twitter/@ExploreBharat47)

Floating serenely in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jal Mahal is one of Jaipur's most photogenic landmarks. The palace has a combination of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. It looks particularly magical at sunrise and sunset, when its reflection glistens on the calm waters. Visitors are not allowed to enter the palace, but boat tours are available that offers breathtaking views. Don't miss the local vibrant market nearby for handicrafts and Rajasthani snacks during your visit here.

2. Nahargarh Fort

(Image Source: Twitter/@culturaltutor)

Nahargarh Fort is perched on the Aravalli Hills, and offers panoramic views of Jaipur city. It was once a retreat for royals, but now serves as the perfect spot for evening outings, especially to watch sunsets. It was built in 1734b by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II to strengthen Jaipur’s defences. The fort has ancient structures, step-wells, and cafes that make it a blend of history and leisure. An evening or night visit to Nahargarh Fort offers a captivating chance to the travellers to experience Jaipur lit up like a sparkling jewel below.

3. City Palace

(Image Source: Twitter/@Fascinate_Hist)

City Palace is located exactly at the heart of Jaipur. It is a masterpiece that still stands as a residence for the royal family. With courtyards, museums, and intricately designed gates, the palace showcases artefacts, costumes, and weapons that narrate Rajasthan’s glorious past. One of the major highlights of the City Palace is the Chandra Mahal, part of which remains private, but guided tours allow visitors to admire its stunning interiors. The architecture of the City Palace is a fine balance of Rajput, Mughal, and European influences. It is a must-visit destination for all the history lovers.

4. Birla Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@kktotlani)

Unlike the various forts and palaces in Jaipur, Birla Temple is a modern structure. Set against the backdrop of Moti Dungri Hill, this temple was built in 1988 by the Birla family from pristine white marble. This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The Birla Temple glows beautifully under golden lights, during the evening, creating a surreal atmosphere. The calm surroundings make it an ideal spot for spiritual seeks and photographers.

5. Sheesh Mahal

(Image Source: Twitter/@Suh4niii)

Sheesh Mahal is houses within the Amer Fort. Also known as the Mirror Palace, this destination is a stunning example of craftsmanship. The walls and ceilings are adorned with thousands of tiny mirrors, imported from Belgium, that reflect even a small flicker of light. This architectural wonder in Jaipur creates a magical effect. People love visiting this destination as it transports them straight into the royal era. The combination of marble carvings, colourful paintings, and sparkling mirrors creates a spectacle that truly represents Rajasthan’s royal artistry.

6. Bapu Bazaar

(Image Source: Twitter/@shaharpalace)

If shopping is on your Jaipur bucket list, Bapu Bazaar is the place to be. No trip is actually complete without a visit to the famous and bustling Bapu Bazaar. This bazaar is renowned for its vibrant textiles, Mojari shoes, handicrafts, jewellery, Jaipuri quilts, leheriya sarees, and so much more, that represent the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Bapu Bazaar is a market that's a riot of colours. Bargaining is a must here, and shoppers often walk away with unique souvenirs at great prices.

7. Elefantastic

(Image Source: Twitter/@CityShor_Jaipur)

Elefantastic is located on the outskirts of Jaipur. It is a one-of-a-kind eco-tourism spot where visitors can spend their time and enjoy with elephants. From feeding and bathing them to enjoying short rides, it’s an experience that delights families and wildlife lovers. The initiative also promotes ethical tourism and care for these gentle giants. If you're looking for something that's unique, do visit this destination during your time in Jaipur. It's a fun and meaningful experience that people of all age groups will definitely enjoy.

8. Amer Fort

(Image Source: Twitter/@aliceonaroll)

Overlooking Maota Lake, Amer Fort is one of the most majestic structures in Rajasthan. It is built using red sandstone and marble. This architectural wonder is famous for its grandeur, artistic elements, and light and sound show. The fort houses several remarkable sections, including the Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, and the breathtaking Ganesh Pol gateway. The courtyards, palaces, and gardens in the Amer Fort make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit destination of any Jaipur itinerary.

9. Galtaji Temple

(Image Source: Twitter/@traveler_whole)

Galtaji Temple is nestled in the Aravalli Hills. It's known for its natural springs and sacred kunds. Often called the Monkey Temple due to the large population of monkeys living here, it is both a pilgrimage site and a scenic retreat. The temple complex itself is stunning, with intricately carved pavilions, frescoed walls, and shrines dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram, and other deities. The architecture and its surrounding hills add to the charm.

10. Hawa Mahal

(Image Source: Twitter/@LeoDaVinciWave)

Perhaps the most iconic landmark of Jaipur, Hawa Mahal is a five-storey pink sandstone palace with hundreds of small windows, or ‘jharokhas’. It was built for the royal women to help them witness the street festivities without being seeing. Inside, narrow passages and small chambers give visitors a peek into the royal lifestyle of the past. Hawa Mahal remains a symbol of Haipur's royal legacy. The latticework and intricate detailing make it a photographer’s delight.