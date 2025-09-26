Caring For Brass Jewellery: Tips To Keep Your Pieces Timeless

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleCaring For Brass Jewellery: Tips To Keep Your Pieces Timeless

Simple and effective ways to maintain the beauty and shine of your brass jewellery with easy care practices.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Nidhi Sharma)

Brass jewellery has a timeless appeal, golden warmth, subtle detailing, and a style that never ever goes out of fashion. Each handmade piece is seen as more than just a fashion accessory; it is an adventure waiting to be told and treasured. To make your brass jewellery shimmer for years to come, here are some easy yet effective tips.

Cleaning With Care

Following every use, softly clean your jewellery with a soft cloth to eliminate natural oils, sweat, or dust. This simple move maintains its glow. To clean more thoroughly, you can make a natural polish at home, mix lemon juice and baking soda together into a paste, softly rub on the surface, rinse well, and pat dry. This homemade process keeps your jewellery clean without harsh chemicals.

Shield From Water And Chemicals

Brass tarnishes in contact with water or chemicals. Always take off your jewellery before showering, swimming, or exercising. Perfumes, scents, and hair sprays may also lead to dullness, so let jewellery be the last item you wear before going out. 

Polish To Regain Shine

With time, brass gets a soft patina, a natural finish that gives it aged charm. However, if you like the original sheen, a light polish is magical. Alternatively, use a jewellery polishing cloth or a cleaner specific to brass to bring back its shine. It is a regular touch-up that keeps your piece looking new always.

Store Thoughtfully

Storage is a big part of jewellery care. Store your brass items in an air-tight pouch or container to prevent them from being exposed to air. Including anti-tarnish strips or silica gel packets minimises moisture. To prevent scratching, store each item separately, not stacked.

Seal For Extra Protection

For extra toughness and comfort, particularly if your skin is sensitive, you may apply a small amount of clear lacquer or nail polish on the inner side of your jewellery. This provides a shielding layer while preserving the beauty.

Let Your Story Shine

Each individually crafted brass item has artistry, heritage, and emotion. With a bit of TLC, you can maintain that beauty for years to come. jewellery isn't just something you put on, it's a story you live, a memory you make, and a legacy you pass down.

Nidhi Sharma is the founder of Girja Art Jewellery

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Brass Jewellery Tips To Maintain Brass Jewellery Jewellery Maintainence
