Thanksgiving 2025: History, Heritage, And Heartfelt Traditions Mark The Day

Thanksgiving 2025: History, Heritage, And Heartfelt Traditions Mark The Day

Thanksgiving Day 2025 celebrates gratitude, history, and togetherness. Know about its origins, significance, and how families and communities around the world mark this meaningful holiday.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thanksgiving Day 2025 arrives today, November 27, as millions across the globe pause to honour a tradition rooted in gratitude, unity, and the spirit of sharing. While the holiday holds official status primarily in the United States and Canada, its message of thankfulness has long transcended borders, inspiring families and communities worldwide to reflect on their blessings and celebrate meaningful connections.

What Thanksgiving Day Represents

At its heart, Thanksgiving is a tribute to appreciation, of the harvest, of togetherness, and of the gifts each year brings. Families gather around abundant tables, communities unite in acts of kindness, and individuals take a moment to acknowledge the simple joys that shape their lives. Though its customs have evolved over centuries, the essence of the celebration remains anchored in gratitude, generosity, and cultural harmony.

Tracing The Origins: A Tradition Centuries Old

The story of Thanksgiving stretches deep into North American history, shaped by moments of cooperation and resilience.

1621: The event often remembered as the 'first Thanksgiving' took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, when Pilgrims and members of the Wampanoag tribe shared a harvest feast. It symbolised mutual respect and survival after a challenging year.

1863: Amid the turmoil of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday, calling on Americans to come together in thanks and healing.

1941: The U.S. Congress officially designated the fourth Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day, firmly establishing the modern-day observance.

Canada’s connection to Thanksgiving traces back even further. In 1578, explorer Martin Frobisher held a ceremony to express gratitude for surviving his voyage across the Atlantic. Over time, this act of thanks developed into a harvest tradition celebrated on the second Monday of October.

Thanksgiving Day 2025: When It Is Celebrated

This year, Thanksgiving is observed:

  • United States: Thursday, November 27, 2025
  • Canada: Monday, October 13, 2025

Despite the difference in dates, both nations carry forward the shared spirit of gratitude and community.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Thanksgiving History Thanksgiving Significance Thanksgiving Traditions Thanksgiving Meaning Thanksgiving Day
