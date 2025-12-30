'Distorting Facts': Chinese Media On Salman's 'Battle Of Galwan' Teaser

Three days after the teaser of Battle of Galwan was released, China’s state-run daily Global Times launched a sharp attack on the film, accusing it of “distorting facts” surrounding the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In an article headlined “Bollywood film ‘Battle of Galwan’ sparks controversy for distorting facts; expert says no ‘over-the-top’ drama can affect a nation’s sacred territory”, the publication claimed the Salman Khan-starrer did not reflect the actual events on the ground.

The report controversially downplayed the role of Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, dismissing his bravery in the clash as a “so-called pivotal role.” It also claimed that the teaser had drawn criticism from Chinese netizens, some of whom described the film as exaggerated and “over-the-top.”

Article Claims Indian Troops Violated LAC

Placing the blame for the June 15, 2020, violence squarely on India, the article alleged that Indian troops violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deliberately provoked the confrontation in the Galwan Valley. According to the report, these actions “undermined the stability of the border areas and threatened the lives of Chinese personnel,” while the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was merely defending Chinese territory.

While India officially acknowledged the loss of around 20 soldiers in the brutal hand-to-hand fighting, the Chinese publication accused New Delhi of inflating casualty figures and misleading the international community to malign the Chinese military. It quoted the then Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang to support its claims.

China later admitted that four of its soldiers were killed in the clash -- an acknowledgement that came after a prolonged period of denying any casualties on its side.

India Accused Of Using Films To 'Stir Nationalistic Sentiment'

The article further accused India of using cinema as a tool to “stir nationalistic sentiment,” describing this approach as part of a “deeply rooted cultural and political tradition.” Reiterating Beijing’s long-held position, it asserted that “India crossed the border first, and the PLA defended China’s territory in accordance with the law.”

Framing Battle of Galwan as a cinematic attempt to “stoke antagonistic sentiment,” the report concluded that the film fits into a broader narrative it claims is aimed at inflaming tensions between the two countries.