Thanksgiving 2025: 8 Fun And Unusual Facts You Probably Never Knew

Thanksgiving has always been celebrated as a day of gratitude, food, family, and festive comfort. Beneath that cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie lies a treasure trove of fascinating stories, forgotten origins, and little-known historical quirks. Thanksgiving 2025 is the perfect time to explore these unexpected facts that most people have never heard about.

Here are 8 fun, unusual, and incredibly surprising facts about Thanksgiving that will completely change how you look at this beloved holiday.

1. Thanksgiving Was Originally A Day Of Fasting, Not Feasting

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

It may shock many, but early Thanksgiving observances were rooted in solemnity, not celebration. Long before turkey dinners and pumpkin pie took center stage, the earliest versions of Thanksgiving were meant for prayer, reflection, and fasting. Puritans saw the holiday as a time to seek spiritual connection and give thanks to God during times of blessing, not to indulge in lavish meals. The concept of a grand feast only gained popularity much later, evolving as communities became more settled, had better harvest outcomes, and shifted toward communal gatherings. This surprising contrast truly shows how deeply Thanksgiving has evolved over the centuries.

2. The First Thanksgiving Feast Lasted For Three Days

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The 1621 celebration between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Tribe wasn’t a single meal. It was a multi-day harvest festival filled with food, storytelling, games, hunting, and diplomacy. About 90 Wampanoag men joined the 50 surviving Pilgrims for what became a historic cultural exchange. Food historians believe the menu looked drastically different from the turkey-stuffing-pumpkin pie combination we know today. Instead, there were dishes like venison, wildfowl, shellfish, and seasonal vegetables.

3. Thanksgiving Leftovers Invented The TV Dinners

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One of the most unusual Thanksgiving connections involves something nearly every household has enjoyed at least once, the TV dinner. In 1953, the food company Swanson found itself stuck with a massive surplus of Thanksgiving turkey. Instead of wasting it, an employee came up with a brilliant, innovative solution. He packed the leftover turkey with sides into a pre-portioned meal that could be heated and served conveniently. This idea sparked the birth of the modern TV dinner industry, forever changing how Americans ate quick meals. The aluminium tray format, the pre-packed compartments, and the convenience of “heat and eat” all originated because of Thanksgiving leftovers.

4. The Author Of “Mary Had A Little Lamb” Helped Make Thanksgiving A National Holiday

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sarah Josepha Hale, best known as the author of the childhood classic “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” played a pivotal role in shaping American history. For decades, she campaigned passionately to make Thanksgiving a national holiday, writing letters to multiple presidents, publishing articles, and advocating for a unified day of gratitude. Her efforts finally paid off in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday during the Civil War, aiming to bring the country together during a period of immense division.

5. Thanksgiving Dinner Can Be Shockingly High In Calories

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and indulgence, few people realise just how calorie-heavy the traditional meal can be. Depending on portion sizes and extra servings, the average Thanksgiving dinner can pack anywhere between 2,100 and 4,500 calories, almost double the recommended daily intake. Turkey with stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, rich casseroles, sugary cranberry sauces, multiple desserts, and holiday drinks all contribute to the calorie explosion.

6. There Are Three Tiny US Towns Literally Named Turkey

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Believe it or not, the United States has not one, but three towns named Turkey, located in Texas, North Carolina, and Louisiana. These small towns have embraced their festive name with pride, often receiving a burst of attention every year as Thanksgiving approaches. The existence of these Turkey-named towns is one of the quirkiest Thanksgiving facts, one that brings a smile and adds character to the holiday season.

7. The First Thanksgiving Dinner Didn't Feature Pumpkin Pie

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Pumpkin pie is now a Thanksgiving essential, but the earliest celebrations did not include this beloved dessert. While pumpkins and squashes were available, early settlers lacked the butter, sugar, and flour needed to make the pie we enjoy today. Instead, they roasted pumpkin or cooked it into savoury dishes. The modern pumpkin pie emerged much later, evolving from European custard-style recipes that blended spices, dairy, and pumpkin puree. By the 19th century, it became a staple of American holiday meals, and by the 20th century, it was nearly impossible to imagine Thanksgiving without it.

8. Turkey Wasn't Always The Star

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Although turkey is the undisputed star of the modern Thanksgiving table, the earliest feasts likely featured seafood, including mussels, clams, eels, and even lobster. Coastal communities relied on plentiful marine foods, and Native American tribes had long used seafood in their seasonal meals. The dominance of roast turkey became popular much later, thanks to its size, affordability, and ability to feed large groups. Turkeys were also symbolic of American agriculture and were easier to hunt and prepare compared to livestock.